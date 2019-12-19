The Rev. Ron Hanson introduced himself, as well as other leaders and members of the Kynaw Baptist Church, during the Harris City Council meeting on Dec. 9.
The Kynaw Baptist Church is interested in purchasing property from Rodney Larson just south of the old bank totaling approximately 7 acres. The existing structure will be converted to a church. There are approximately 350 members, with most coming from Thailand and/or Burma. Services will be held from 1-4 p.m. each Sunday, with an occasional wedding on Saturday and Bible study on Friday.
Hanson said the church has filed the necessary application with the city, including but not limited to a site plan and land use documents. All fees have been paid and a parking lot will be built to meet the standards of the city. At a future date, the existing structure may be expanded with an addition, doubling the size.
Most of the members presently live in the south part of St Paul. Hanson indicated some members have indicated that they may move to the Harris community, and all members have expressed an interest in becoming part of the community. Hanson said the members are avid gardeners and may participate in or start a farmers market in Harris.
The next step in the process will be to review the filed documents with the Planning Commission on Jan. 6, 2020.
There was some concern from local residents about taking such a large property off of the tax rolls.
City levy
The next item on the agenda was to approve the 2020 city levy.
Before action could be taken, four men in the audience expressed their displeasure at having their taxes increased when their roads were not being plowed to their satisfaction.
One man, who refused to identify himself, voiced his displeasure with his parent’s property on Evergreen Avenue, north of Gun Club Road-Falcon Avenue. He complained about the condition of the road, including how deep the snow was on Gun Club Road-Falcon Avenue and how his father, who is an electrician, had a difficult time getting to work.
It was pointed out by the council that the county still plows Gun Club Road-Falcon Avenue and their schedule is to plow those classification of roads during the night.
Councilman Dan Scully discussed the difficulties the city has had in finding public work employees qualified to run the graders and plow trucks on a part-time basis. Scully indicated to solve that issue, the city has contracted with PeopleService to do the public works functions. Scully and Councilman John Rossini assured everyone the issues brought up would be discussed with PeopleService to try to reach a resolution.
The council was then able to go back to the certification of the amount for the levy. The amount that will be sent to the county treasurer for 2020 will be $558,000. This is down from the original preliminary amount of $570,000 that was sent to the treasurer in September. The council also approved adding the delinquent tax bills to the property taxes. There are six properties totaling $7,114 that were certified.
Fee schedule changes
Project Manager Joel Dhein then reviewed the proposed recommended changes in the fee schedule for 2020. There were about 10 changes that would be made, mainly increases. As some of the fee changes involve changes in ordinances, a public hearing will be held on Jan. 13, 2020, during the regularly scheduled council meeting to discuss the changes.
Dhein is also updating the ordinance code book. Dhein has reviewed all of the ordinances the city has approved since 2008. Some of the ordinances will not be included in the update as they were either not completed or they were updated again at a later date, such as the fee schedule. Only the most current ordinances will be included. The ordinances are being complied by America Legal. A cost of $3,700 had been set aside in the budget for this update, while the last estimate was $1,700. When final numbers are provided by American Legal, Dhein will bring the amount back to the council.
In other news:
• Two estimates were provided to the city for sewer cleaning. Paul Christianson with PeopleService let the council know that PeopleService has worked with both companies and both were reputable. The low bidder was Ritter & Ritter and provided two options. Ritter & Ritter would either do the entire 12,000 feet of sewer in the year 2020 for $6,000, or the company would be willing to split the work into two years, 2020 and 2021, but the cost would increase to $8,825. The council determined to go with Ritter & Ritter and have all of the work done at one time.
• The Harris Fire Department had an applicant to become a firefighter. After John Rakowiecki was interviewed by the council, his application was approved.
