The Harris City Council continued to review and decide on the best course of action on the County State Aid Highway 10 extension of sewer and water to Interstate 35 during its Nov. 18 meeting.
A special meeting was called on Nov. 12 to hold the required public hearing concerning the proposed assessment process and identify the property owners who would be affected. At that meeting all of public comments were negative.
Councilman John Rossini had said at the close of the Nov. 12 special meeting that if there was anyone who felt the extension was necessary, the Nov. 18 council meeting was the time and place to express that. The only public comments that were given to the council were again negative.
Although the public speakers felt at some point the extension will be done, it would be done for development. But the area along the first phase does not affect property that would be used for development, so is not a benefit to those affected. It was discussed that in the long run, the return on investment would not pay off for the cost to install the utilities at this time. It was also mentioned that even though the future growth of Harris may be in that direction, there are issues that have to be prioritized first, such as the water tower.
Since there was no need to stay on a timeline to complete the project, rather than spend any additional funds, the council did not take any action regarding the extension of utilities, leaving the option open to discuss again at a later date if warranted.
During discussion, Councilman Dan Scully was concerned if the lack of city water and sewer would be a deal breaker for Dollar General purchasing the property to construct a store — the issue that created the rush to extend utilities along County State Aid Highway 10 was that Dollar General was interested in building a store in Harris and might need city utilities. It was pointed out Dollar General had always planned on having on-site services; however, Chisago County has not issued a permit for on-site services yet. If for some reason a permit was not granted, Dollar General would then have to find other options, such as having the city extend services to their location only.
Parking variance for Dollar General
The next order of business on the agenda was a request from Dollar General for a variance on parking. The Harris Planning Commission had dealt with the request for variance and felt that a variance was reasonable; 44% of the property is wetlands, which limits the area available for parking. The Planning Commission recommended the council approve a variance to allow parking spaces 9 feet wide instead of 10 feet, and to also allow 34 spaces instead of the 64 spaces required for retail operations. Other issues that came up was possibly building a fence to limit blowing of material into the cemetery. Also there was a concern about commotion while there was a funeral or burial being held at the cemetery. The Planning Commission could not control these issues, but the applicant for the variance assured the Planning Commission it was their intention to be a good corporate neighbor and they will work with the community to control these issues.
In other news:
• East Central Regional Development Commission requested information from the city of Harris as it is updating its Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy. A survey has been provided that should be updated. Upon completion of the survey, the city would have completed the start of getting set up for any grants that would become available. Should a grant be pursued, additional information would be required and have to be submitted at that time. The Economic Development administration requires the update each year to continue the city’s status as an approved Economic Development District. The commission will also have a representative on location at City Hall at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Mayor Diane Miller and the project manager will be attending.
• The council once again hired Oberloh & Oberloh to do the required audit. Oberloh & Oberloh will once again set the maximum amount fee at $8,300, same as it has been in years past.
• Public works is still having problems with the 1-ton truck. The bed has so many holes, it will not hold the salt for spreading on the roads to control the ice. One option for consideration was to have a steel insert fabricated as a liner. This would cost approximately $450. An additional $490 would be required to install and weld the liner into the truck. Scully expressed his concern about putting more money into the vehicle because of the poor condition the truck is in. Since the winter season is here, it was decided to bolt plywood into the bed of the truck so it could be used this winter.
