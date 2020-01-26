The Harris City Council approved a conditional use permit during its Jan. 13 meeting for the purchase of property in an R-3 zoned property for the K’nayaw Baptist Church.
Councilman John Rosini, who heads the Planning Commission, said the commission recommended approval of the permit, the required public hearing had been held, and there were no negative comments made about the application for the permit to establish the church.
One issue that came up during the council’s discussion was the application for city waste water and water access. The conditional use permit indicated that an application for such would have to be made within a year, but the city engineer is presently working out how far away the services presently are and what the cost will be. It was requested by the applicants that the phrase “if necessary” be added to the clause. So if the utilities are already accessible, they would not have to apply to have them brought to the property.
Joel Dhein, project manager for the city, is working with the city engineer to determine the cost of getting utilities to the property. Dhein suggested a sit-down discussion with the engineer and the church officials to get an idea of the size of pipes that would be required, not only based on present usage but future plans. Presently it is estimated that 350 people will attend Sunday services.
Resident Shawn Gnau expressed concern about the transfer of the property to tax exempt status. Mayor Diane Miller confirmed a church is allowable under a conditional use permit in the R3 zoning district, and the council cannot regulate how many churches are in the city, provided the churches comply with the ordinances in place.
Maintenance issues
City works employee Henry Gregoire brought up maintenance issues on the grader used for snowplowing. The filter for the differential needs replacing; the filter is a canister type filter, and the canister that holds the filter is not able to be removed.
If the pubic works continues to work on getting the canister free, it may break, which would put the grader out of service. Gregoire said it is the main vehicle used for snow plowing. Gregoire had a bid from RDO Equipment, who works on John Deere Construction vehicles, to replace not only the filter but also the whole assembly unit. Gregoire also noted that RDO Equipment has a winter inspection service for such vehicles as the grader. Gregoire recommended the grader be inspected, as there are components that Gregoire is not able to repair or know when they should be repaired or replaced.
Gregoire also provided a bid from RDO Equipment for the springs for the plow on the dump truck. Gregoire said at the present time, the front plow is tied to a bar and that is starting to bend and could break. RDO Equipment would sell the springs, which would replace the present ones on the plow that are so worn they no longer work.
This discussion related back to the public forum where Nathan Wald had spoke last month to complain about the quality of the road plowing on his road. And that since last month, the ice that had built up on the road had melted to slush and nothing was done to remove it. Then more snow came and he had cars stuck in front of his property. Wald questioned why tax dollars are going to the city and the city is not doing anything about the roads. The council decided they needed to have a discussion with People Service, who contracts with the city to take care of the public works issues such as snow plowing.
City clerk position
Since the last city clerk left, Miller has been taking care of the duties of the clerk at no pay, and it has come to the point where a new city clerk needs to be hired. Miller can no longer keep up the pace of her full-time job and the clerk duties.
Three people had expressed an interest in the clerk position, but only one was qualified. The person had applied and his application had been approved the last time the position had been open. Miller suggested offering the job to that person to speed up the process.
Councilman Dan Scully asked if this position should be posted. Dhein said there is no legal requirement for posting, but “best practices” would call for posting. But also by posting, with the time involved in running ads and other requirements, it could take two months. By hiring the applicant that is already known to be qualified, it would save time. The council elected to go that route.
City Hall improvements
Miller then brought up the issues of City Hall improvements. By Miller doing the work gratis, the city saved $23,000. Miller would like to see those funds put into City Hall improvements. Some of those improvements include a handicap bathroom for the public; evening the floor in the room where council meetings are held (the council meeting room is also used for voting and the public has complained about almost tripping); and the ceiling needs to be lowered to help with heating the room and acoustics.
Dhein said there is a grant from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for safety improvements that may also help with the project. And there may be additional funds available for voting area improvements. On a 3-2 vote, it was voted to use the funds and apply for grants.
