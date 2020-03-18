The Harris City Council considered a variance request by the company building the Dollar General store during its March 9 meeting.
The variance is to have only one subsurface sewage treatment system on site rather than the required two. The reason for the request is based on the small size available due to the wetlands that are on the property. There is not room for two systems as required by zoning and the required parking.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing prior to the council meeting and there was only one dissenting comment, based on what the property may be used for in the future. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the variance and the council agreed.
Shafer Contracting
The next item considered was an interim use permit. Shafer Contracting is requesting the permit to operate a temporary pavement removal crushing and recycling plant. The operation will only be operational until July 23. The Planning Commission also held a public hearing for the permit and there were no comments. The Planning Commission recommended approval and the council agreed.
Water meters
The city has had problems with the system that reads the water meters. The meters still work accurately, but the system that sends the reading has failed. At the present time, the city is estimating what each individual property owes each month. This is based on the past history of each individual property.
The city is putting out for bid a new system to read the meters. The request for proposals is open to both a mobile system, where a city vehicle would drive past each location and scan the meter to get a reading, or the option of a base unit that can reach out to each meter and read it. The council can then weigh the cost benefits and functionality of each type of system. It is expected to be completed and installed by the end of June.
Snow plowing, grading
Because of the problems that have arisen for a number of years with the snow plowing and grading of roads, the council is taking a bold step in contemplating bidding those services out to independent contractors. This will save the city the cost of operating and maintaining the machinery necessary to complete these tasks.
Mayor Diane Miller wants additional detail put into the bids so that realistic proposals will be received. Based on the time of year and when each would be necessary, the first part of the process will be the grading aspect. This will be sent out, with information on how many miles of road has to be dealt with, how often each road must be graded, and other aspects of the duties. After this has been put into place, then the city will do the same for a bid on the snow plowing. The rates for each service would be different as the time it takes to do each job is vastly different.
The details for the graveling will be prepared and put out before the next council meeting. Bids may be back by then for the council to consider.
Waste water treatment plant
The Waste Water Treatment Plant needs repairs to the roof. The council requested and received numerous bids for the repair of the roof. Three options were requested.
First for the repair and replacement of the shingles needed to stop the leak. The bids on this option ranged from $1,280 to $3,950. The second option was to replace the whole roof with either 30-year of 50-year shingles. The bids ranged from $11,850 to $13,760. The third and final option was to replace the roof with a steel roof. The bids for this reached up to $15,000.
It was decided that based on the remaining life on the shingles not affected, the best course of action would be to repair only those shingles that needed to be replaced. The low bidder was Lifetime Steel Roofs. This was also the only contractor that explained what the problem was and what he would do to fix the problem. The bid was awarded to that company.
Fire Department
The Fire Department sold three vehicles that were not being adequately used. The first two were Crew Cab pickups. The pickups had been used as grass rigs and were too large and cumbersome for that purpose. The other vehicle was an ambulance that was no longer being used. By selling the vehicles, the department would no longer have to carry insurance on the vehicles. The pickups sold for $5,250 each and the ambulance sold for $3,000.
The Fire Department has put together a “Truck Committee” to look at purchasing another vehicle to be used as a grass rig that will be more suited to the job. The funds from the sale of the vehicles will be used for that purpose.
Donation
Tim Hennrick with the Gopher Rifle and Revolver Club donated a check in the amount of $500 to the city for the maintenance of the vehicles. Hennrick said the club reads about the difficulty the city has with funding the maintenance of the vehicles, and the club is proud to be a part of the community and wished to help out as best they could.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.