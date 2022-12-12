Gustavus Adolphus College hosted its annual Christmas in Christ Chapel on Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2-4.
And that chapel featured three faces that would be familiar to followers of North Branch choirs. Alexander Blegen, a senior at the school, and Joshua Newman, a sophomore, both participated in the Gustavus Choir, while sophomore Abby Schulte sang with the Chapel Choir.
Even though this was Blegen’s fourth performance in the event, the luster of the Christmas in Christ Chapel has not dimmed in his eyes.
“My sophomore year was the COVID year, so it was hard to get up every day and go to choir and put it together,” he said. “You grow so attached to standing next to people and making music together, and with COVID we were 6 feet apart. There was a disconnect, and it felt like work to be in a choir.
“It lost a little magic that year, but last year we came back and it was more magical. This year? It has a feeling of being really magical. And it’s my last one, so I want to cherish the moment.”
As for Schulte, she does not have to be sold on the joy of the performance.
“I’m a hard-core Christmas person, so the music is very festive. It makes you feel great,” she said. “My birthday is close to Christmas, and Christmas reminds me of being with my family. And I’m pretty religious, so the Christmas story makes me happy and excited.”
Joshua Newman
Newman, who is majoring in vocal music education, said performing in the Christmas in Christ Chapel for the first time last year was “insanely stressful.”
“You’re getting the hang of everything as a first year, and all of a sudden you have rehearsals going until 10 o’clock and you still have to do a ton of homework,” he said. “It’s a lot to do your first year. It’s all work until you get to the performance.”
The performance, Newman said, was surreal.
“To be with 300-plus people making music is very different from hearing an eight-person choir,” he said. “The music is bigger, and you get better dynamics. It’s just a different experience.
“Singing ‘Ave Maria,’ there was a part where we all cut out, then suddenly came back on a really solid chord. That will stick with me; it was a beautiful piece.”
Newman described the sound of the 84-member Gustavus Choir as being “overwhelming” at times.
“I’ve never been part of a choir that did dynamics so well – especially a choir that big,” he said. “You would think, having so many people, that your soft dynamics would be really loud. But somehow we were able to achieve soft dynamics and then loud dynamics to make the music really ‘pop.’
“Even if I weren’t required to do it, I would do it after [the experience] my first year. It was worth all the hours we put into it, all the hours learning the pieces of music. It was a lot of work and a lot of time, but it was so worth it to sing the songs and see people’s expressions after the concert is over. That’s why I like singing: Everyone can relate to something in their own way.”
Newman gave thanks to a number of people for helping him reach this point, especially to Tonya Barnes, his choir teacher at North Branch when he attended school there.
“I wasn’t even in choir until high school,” he said. “She convinced me to do it, and now I’m a vocal music education major. She played a really big part in my life; she pushed me to pursue music, and she pushed me to be a better person.”
Abby Schulte
Schulte is majoring in secondary social studies education and also is a member of the track and field team at Gustavus Adolphus. But she said she does not regret the added time that performing in the Christmas in Christ Chapel adds to an already busy schedule.
“The feeling you get performing is something you don’t get from a lot of other things,” she said. “I’m involved in track here at Gustavus, but the reward of performing music is different from competing in a track meet.
“I love track, and I love music, but the rewards are very different. In track, the success is individualized. … But I like the feeling of having that many musicians working together to create something so beautiful.”
Schulte said performing in the chapel last year was her favorite memory of her freshman year.
“My parents were at the Saturday show, and when we sang, ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ my mom started crying,” she said. “And then I was crying. It was an emotional experience. … But it also was such a beautiful experience, especially after COVID.”
Schulte said she would advise participants and the audience to not worry about showing emotions during the performance.
“You need to feel all the emotions,” she said. “There are a lot of rehearsals, a lot of work that leads up to this. But in the end, the performance is super-rewarding for the audience and for the performers.”
Schulte also thanked Barnes for pushing her to join the choir.
“I’ve always loved music – our high school choir director, Tonya Barnes, is 100% the reason I’m doing music here,” Schulte said. “I thought maybe I would do it, but she really pushed me my senior year to do this at Gustavus.”
Schulte also thanked her parents, Allen and Brenda, for their support.
“They have pushed me to be involved in more than just sports,” Schulte said of her parents. “They pushed me to do other clubs besides just sports, and I thank them for that.”
Alexander Blegen
Blegen is a senior majoring in vocal music education with honors in conducting. He hopes to teach after earning his degree with the goal of eventually earning a doctorate while teaching at the university level.
But he still hasn’t forgotten that feeling of performing in the Christmas in Christ Chapel event as a first-year in 2019.
“It was a crazy, out-of-this-world experience,” Blegen said. “The choral Lutheran pageant is well-known in Minnesota, and being part of the pageant here in Gustavus was a big transition. … Making that magic for the first time was something really special.”
As a senior, he said he would advise everyone in the ensemble to cherish the relationships with the seniors during each performers’ entire time on campus.
“As a senior, I’m saying goodbye to all the underclassmen; my freshman year we got sent home early, and we didn’t get to say goodbye to those seniors,” he said. “Now, from my point of view, I cherish every moment I spent with those underclassmen through the course of this year. I’m not a big crier, but every time I’ve cried at Gustavus, it’s been when I’ve been making music.
“Hopefully I’ll be able to keep it together Saturday night when my parents are here. If my mom sees me crying, she’s going to break down into tears, too. And Sunday, there will be tears.”
Blegen said he and the other singers already have started forging lifetime memories.
“We performed at Orchestra Hall, and the last song of our four-song set was, ‘Awake, Awake,’” he said. “A couple of us realized it was the last time we would sing the song, so we thought we should surprise our director by holding hands.
“So before the last song, he turned around. When he turned back to look at us, we were holding hands. The look in his eye, showing the love and respect we have for him and for one another, was the whole point: Making beautiful music with one another.”
Blegen wanted to thank Dr. Brandon Dean, the music director of the Christmas in Christ Chapel, for his support.
“Without him, none of this would be possible,” Blegen said of Dean. “This was his fourth year, and my fourth year being part of the choir. I feel we’ve grown together, and he’s been a mentor to me. If I didn’t dedicate this last performance to him, it wouldn’t feel right.”
