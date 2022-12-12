NB Gustavus Singers 1208.jpg

Three North Branch singers took part in the Christmas in Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College last weekend. From left is senior Alexander Blegen, sophomore Abby Schulte and sophomore Joshua Newman.

 Submitted photo

Gustavus Adolphus College hosted its annual Christmas in Christ Chapel on Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2-4.

And that chapel featured three faces that would be familiar to followers of North Branch choirs. Alexander Blegen, a senior at the school, and Joshua Newman, a sophomore, both participated in the Gustavus Choir, while sophomore Abby Schulte sang with the Chapel Choir.

