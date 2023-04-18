Granny May’s Catering is increasing its dining space after receiving approval from Isanti City Council at council’s Tuesday, April 4 meeting.

Granny May’s, which is located at 2 Enterprise Ave NE in Isanti, recently acquired an adjacent suite at that location. As a result, owner Jill Hoffman requested a conditional use permit to expand the dining room while adding new storage and refrigeration/freezer space.

