The Isanti Economic Development Authority swore in two new members before its meeting on Tuesday, April 4. Paul Bergley, left, took the oath of office as it was administered by Stephanie Hillesheim, the city’s community development director.
The Isanti Economic Development Authority swore in two new members before its meeting on Tuesday, April 4. Dan Hinnenkamp, left, took the oath of office as it was administered by Stephanie Hillesheim, the city’s community development director.
Granny May’s Catering is increasing its dining space after receiving approval from Isanti City Council at council’s Tuesday, April 4 meeting.
Granny May’s, which is located at 2 Enterprise Ave NE in Isanti, recently acquired an adjacent suite at that location. As a result, owner Jill Hoffman requested a conditional use permit to expand the dining room while adding new storage and refrigeration/freezer space.
Hoffman submitted a letter with her application stating that she opened the kitchen in 2018: “We successfully worked through COVID-19 and was actually one of the few food establishments that can say they had a significant growth in business during this time.”
Her letter said the company distributed as many as 500 meals a week during the pandemic. Now with those restrictions vanishing, her goal is to reopen and increase the dining area.
“The current space or dining area was used for additional storage when we pivoted and ran only home (delivery), but are now looking to have a small cafeteria style service with limited seating,” the letter said.
Council unanimously approved the request.
Cannabinoid ordinance set
Council discussed an ordinance allowing the sale of cannabinoid products in the city, as well as creating a license fee for those businesses.
At its Committee of the Whole meeting on March 21, council discussed the repeal of the moratorium on those sales which was put in place on July 19, 2022. The Committee of the Whole meeting also set parameters businesses must follow to sell the products. The sales would be permitted only under General Retail in business districts.
“Based on what we heard at the Committee of the Whole meeting, staff has set the distance [for sales] from a school establishment at 100 yards, door-to-door,” City Administrator Josi Wood said. “This draft ordinance also has compliance checks to inspect and ensure that things are being sold properly.”
Council member Dan Collison noted, and Wood agreed, that the state Legislature might legalize other products. Wood said the ordinance would need to be amended as appropriate.
The ordinance also set the license fee of $250 and is expected to be approved at an upcoming council meeting.
Two joins EDA
Former city council member Paul Bergley along with Dan Hinnenkamp was added to the city’s Economic Development Authority in an unanimous vote of council.
Bergley was on the EDA during his eight years as a city council member. He has owned Isanti Family Chiropractic Clinic for 35 years.
Hinnenkamp ran for a seat on City Council last November.
