On Friday, June 10 Rachel Benton received a diploma along with 372 other newly minted Cambridge-Isanti graduates.
All those young men and women faced some sort of adversity on their path to graduation.
But the journey Benton took to the stage erected on the east end of the high school gym was one filled with pain and hardship for her and her family. That terrible road began when she was just four years old.
“When my mom had to work, my uncle would baby sit me and my sister and brother,” Benton said. “My siblings would go play, and [my uncle] would take me into a separate room – and sexually assault me.”
That continued until Benton was 11 years old and she was able to tell her mom, Jessica Shields, what was happening. The path did not get easier; it evolved into time spent in court, struggling with schoolwork, and dealing with emotional issues.
But reaching the end of that path and receiving her diploma from Cambridge-Isanti Board of Education member Carri Levitzki was a joy for both Benton and Shields.
“Rachel has been through a lot, and she has overcome so much,” Shields said. “There are not enough words to express how I feel about her graduating. I’m proud of her and happy for her; I’m just overjoyed.”
Falling off the path
Jessica Shields obviously loves all of her children: her oldest daughter Caitlin Benton, who graduated from Cambridge-Isanti in 2020; Rachel, Austin Benton, who just finished his sophomore year at C-I; and Dominic Shields, who just finished third grade.
But she will never forget the emotions she felt when her daughter Rachel entered the world.
“When she was born, I realized I needed her in my life,” Jessica Shields said. “Any emotion I feel, I know she can feel it, too. I feel she’s my guardian angel, always looking over me.”
Please don’t tell Benton that unless you have tissues handy.
“My mom calls me her guardian angel, and she said she feels as if God sent me to her at the time she needed me most,” Benton said. “Whenever she says that, I just bawl my eyes out. Whenever she cries, I cry, too.”
The family lived in Princeton when Rachel was born, but moved to Cambridge when she was three years old. One year later, the assaults began.
“I kept it to myself for a very long time,” Benton said. “Then one night I got sick of it. I was sitting in my mom’s room with my sister, and my sister was talking about some guy at work who was acting weird.
“So I asked my mom if we could talk in the garage, and I told her. Then I apologized for it. I thought it was my fault.
“I was scared that no one would believe me. Some members of my family didn’t believe me. But my mom believed.”
Shields said that was her duty as a mother.
“That night was two months to the day after my mom had passed away,” Shields said. “It was heartbreaking. But my mom had instilled in me the belief that, no matter what, you have to be there for your kids. I wasn’t going to give up defending my daughter.”
It took four years before the justice system determined Benton’s uncle belonged in prison.
“The first trial resulted in a hung jury, so we had to restart the process,” Benton said. “This was in middle school, and I was missing a lot of school. Whenever we would get a new trial date, I would prepare to miss school – but then it would be pushed back to a later date.
“It took four or five months. I almost failed seventh grade because I was missing so much school.”
Getting back on the path
Benton attended schools in the Cambridge-Isanti system for every year except eighth grade, when she went to Sauk Rapids Rice.
But focusing on schoolwork, given her situation, was obviously difficult. One person to whom Benton gave credit for her opportunity to get through school was Charity Allen, the system’s Chemical Health Specialist.
“Miss Charity started meeting with me in sixth grade,” Benton said. “I was battling in court, and I was separated from my mom, and I had started smoking weed. Miss Charity really helped me.”
Eventually, other teachers helped form Benton’s support system.
“I didn’t want to continue in school,” Benton said. “Then one day in seventh grade, my math teacher, Mrs. Murphy, watched me break down in class. So I told her my story, and she helped me to keep going.”
When she entered high school, Benton received support from her older sister Caitlin.
“We actually had quite a few classes together, and that really helped me out,” Rachel said.
But her mom became her go-to person for support.
“My mom opened up to me about an experience she had as a teenager, and we really connected,” Rachel said. “She believed me from the very start. …
“When I was struggling in seventh grade, one night my mom came over to where I was staying and helped me with 30 assignments, and I got my grades up.
“She gets upset with some of the ways our lives turned out, and she blames herself for things. I don’t want her to ever feel she’s to blame.”
For Shields, helping her daughter was what she needed to do.
“She’s my daughter, and she was struggling,” Shields said. “How can she be struggling and me not help her? It was my duty to be there and help her.”
And Benton said going to high school at Cambridge-Isanti helped keep her on the right path.
“I enjoyed my classes here; I had fun here,” she said. “Getting back into the grind of what I needed to do to graduate was hard, but I was glad to be here.
“I started working super-hard to get good grades so I can go to college, and hopefully get to do some things my parents never did. It was hard – but it certainly paid off.”
Not that Benton’s high school years did not present challenges.
“When COVID-19 hit, and we had to go online, that was the worst,” she said. “Having to learn math and reading on the computer was hard; I’m a visual learner, so that was hard. So I started to not do my work, and that was fun; when I realized I had to catch up, that wasn’t as much fun.
“My mom really got on me. She threatened to take away my phone, so I did the work. Now, I’m really glad she got on me.”
Starting a new path
Benton said she was not completely sure she could reach graduation before this year.
“I started taking college courses [this year], and my grades started to pick up,” she said. “Then I started to apply for scholarships, and while I was doing that I realized, ‘This is going to be a good year.’”
Now she plans to attend Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing, with the goal of becoming a NICU nurse.
“When my mom had my brother Dominic, I was in fourth grade – and I fell in love with taking care of him,” Rachel said. “We would play house, and it was a lot of fun.
“When I was 16, I started working in a group home in North Branch, and I learned I enjoyed taking care of people. But I really enjoy taking care of babies.”
Benton said the graduation ceremony was bittersweet.
“There were times when I didn’t think I would be here, but when I reflect on it, I realized there’s a lot I was able to overcome,” she said. “I’ve overcome the fear of people not believing me, or throwing my story back in my face.
“It was hard to tell that story – and I had to do it over and over again. I try to put it in the rear-view mirror, but I know deep down that it’s always going to be a part of me.
“It made me who I am.”
And the person Rachel Benton has become brings tears of joy to her mother’s eyes.
“I’m so proud of her,” Shields said. “She puts everyone else first, and herself second. She always has.
“But she’s the brightest star in my world.”
