Multiple agenda items, including the city’s 2022 financial audit, police department grant and budget savings, all reflected good news at the Braham City Council meeting on April 4.
During a review of the city’s audit report, it received an unmodified “clean” report for 2022.
“That’s an excellent result,” said Greg Burkhardt, managing partner of Burkhardt & Burkhardt.
The city had a few positives to look at, including the $121,000 increase of the city’s cash balance.
The city’s cash reserves also improved in both governmental and business-type activities. Those business-type activities came from the city’s liquor store, water and sewer, which all saw positive cash flow from operations.
A material weakness was reported which was audit adjustments: 71 journal entries were adjusted for financial statements, which created 18 hours of extra work going through detailed misstatements.
“The biggest takeaway here is the audit adjustments, the material adjustments,” Burkhardt said. “I think there can be some significant improvement there, and I am confident that there will be moving forward. I have talked about a lot of those with management already.”
The other negative was a deficiency important enough to be aware of but nothing major, according to Burkhardt. Auditor-prepared financial statements and limited segregation of duties within the city need improvement, meaning the separation of accounting functions between city personnel.
“I would say probably 80% of the audits we perform have those two findings listed there,” he said. “It’s not uncommon, it’s just something to be aware of and then take steps to mitigate the risks they pose.”
The audit report also showed that the city has a reserve balance that would cover roughly 98 days. This means, based on average governmental sales, the city could survive three months on their reserve balance, although Burkhardt suggests increasing that to 12-to-14 months.
“Does that mean that the governmental balance was $683,000, we have essentially three months; you’d like us to have at least 12 (months), that number should be like $2.4 million?” asked Council Member Seth Zeltinger.
“Yes, essentially that’s what it would be,” Burkhardt responded.
Mayor Nate George asked if there would be a time to go over positive adjustments moving forward.
“I spoke with (City Administrator) Rachel (Kytonen) a little bit, and it looks like we’re going to touch base. I’m going to find some time this summer to come back out,” Burkhardt said.
George wanted to confirm a plan of action with Kytonen for some of the deficiencies. She confirmed one option of training and another option of bringing in the previous interim city administrator, Lynda Woulfe.
“We do have some money left at the end of the year to bring Lynda Woulfe back in, so I think her and I will sit down and do a little bit more mentorship on this as well,” Kytonen said. “I think between those things we’ll get it figured out.”
Braham PD receives grant
The Braham Police Department was awarded a $90,000 grant by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the Office of Traffic Safety in its Child Passenger Safety Program.
The northeast part of Minnesota has a liaison to facilitate child safety and anything involving traffic and children. Isanti County Sheriff’s Office lost that position as liaison, according to Braham’s Chief of Police Kevin Stahl.
That’s when community outreach specialist Randi Smith suggested applying for the grant and would fill the liaison position, as she is already trained in child car seat safety.
The department would have an agreement and plan with the Office of Traffic Safety in order to receive the funding.
Stahl said they could continue to receive the grant for up to 18 years. Part of the agreement requires Braham Police Department to recruit other departments and get other personnel certified. They also need to host clinics and events and purchase car seats for training and giveaways.
“We have the ability to buy and pay certain things that are allowable in the grant, so like trailer, equipment, stuff like that,” Stahl said.
He plans to purchase a trailer that is efficient to use for pop-up clinics and events.
Stahl explained the benefit to the city is a part of the police department’s budget for payroll can be billed under this grant, especially if overtime is needed due to an officer attending a training.
Now that they received the grant, the Braham Police Department is now the go-to department for Child Passenger Safety in the entire northeast region.
“It really puts Braham on the map,” Stahl said. “I’m really excited for it, for a small P.D. to pretty much be a big player in this area. ... There’s a lot of work that we have to do and that we are doing to make this happen.”
After Stahl explained the agreement with the grant, Zeltinger touched on how much this is for the department in budget terms.
“So much talk the last couple years with budget; the grant that you guys have been able to obtain is about 15% of your department’s budget, just to put that dollar into perspective. That’s pretty impressive,” Zeltinger said.
Another council member gave positive feedback in regards to the department as a whole.
“Thank you for doing this because this shows initiative, it shows ambition, it shows a lot of things that our city really needs,” Council Member Nicole Peltz said.
Liquor store drops card fees
Braham’s Home Town Liquor received an offer for a new point-of-sale system that would save the city thousands of dollars annually.
A request was brought to council to approve a new system: Distilled from Rate Zero, a system that covers the costs of credit card fees.
According the city’s report, in 2022 the liquor store spent $24,000 on credit card fees. With Distilled, the credit card fee is passed onto the customer. If a customer uses a credit card, the receipt will say “credit card adjustment,” with the amount of the adjustment listed.
The report also said that Home Town Liquor’s average sale is $27, which would translate into a credit card adjustment of approximately 84 cents. Distilled keeps a majority percentage of the credit card adjustment fee (this is their payment for services) while the city keeps a smaller percentage. If the customer pays cash, then there is no credit card adjustment fee.
During discussion, founder Drew Rute said there are no start-up fees, no surprise fees or other charges to the city if they change to Distilled.
After positive feedback from Kytonen and the liquor store manager April White, council approved the new point-of-sale system unanimously. This will save the city roughly $24,000 a year.
