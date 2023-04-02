Cambridge-Isanti Dollars for Scholars is a program that has provided funding for post-graduate education and training for the school’s graduates since 1990. For the past 30 years, that group has used a two-day Phonathon to solicit funding.
This year, the Phonathon is gone.
In its place is a Give-A-Thon, which will provide interested parties with a number of different ways to support this year’s seniors.
Thia Kampa, a board member of Dollars for Scholars, said so many people have disconnected landlines and replaced them with cell phones, the group’s phone database has struggled to keep pace.
“The Phonathon was established, and it enjoyed many decades of success,” she said. “But in recent years it just wasn’t as productive, so as a board we researched ways to reach more people.
“The change in technology was the biggest piece that led us to look for alternatives for giving. As a result, we focused on utilizing online giving platforms.”
Well, not completely. The group welcomes at least one “old-fashioned” way of giving: Checks through the mail. Those who wish to give in this fashion are asked to write the check payable to “Cambridge-Isanti Dollars for Scholars” and mail it to: Att: Dollars for Scholars, Cambridge-Isanti Public Schools, 625A Main St. N., Cambridge, MN 55008.
But two other modern ways to donate are through text messages and online. To donate by text, text GIVEATHON2023 to 44-321.
To donate online, go to ci.dollarsforscholars.org, click on the “Donate Now” button, and follow the online GIVE-A-THON 2023 campaign link.
“We wanted to offer three new ways to give instead of waiting for a phone call,” Kampa said. “For those who are comfortable with technology, they can use the text code or our secure website to give with confidence.”
Kampa said last year the group raised more than $220,750 to provide scholars for 216 graduates.
“That is something for this community to be proud of,” she said. “It is great to have the support of this community, to have them believe in our students.
“Our goal is to provide a scholarship for every graduating senior, whether they choose to go to a four-year or two-year college or a technical school or a training program.”
Kampa also noted that current Cambridge-Isanti seniors are asked to begin submitting their requests for scholarships. The committee will accept requests through the end of April; the selection committee then will begin matching students with scholarships.
For more on this fundraising campaign, go to the website or the group’s Facebook page.
