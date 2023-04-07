SapSucker Farms offered many beverages to taste during the Taste event on Thursday, March 30.
Mini drinks were put together at Northbound Liquor’s table, attracting many to try something tasty.
Smoothie and juice bar, The Healthy Hideaway was a popular spot to stop and get a delicious sample during the Taste event.
Janet Know, left and Brittany Zachman with Main Street Nutrition offered a unique Herbalife nutritional drink.
Leader’s chicken bacon ranch taste testers brought in quite the crowd during the Taste event held Thursday, March 30 hosted by Cambridge-Isanti Rotary Club.
Braham Pizza Pub attended the Taste event for yet another year with owner Sam Stigen serving the community piece by piece.
North Folk Winery in Harris, served a variety of different wines bringing in Tonya Orbeck (left) for a taste.
The Friendship Cafe had a table full of goodies, including desserts for all to test during the Taste event.
What is a tasting event without drink prizes! The popular cork game was available during the event, and the bottles didn’t last long.
"The Taste" is the annual fundraiser for the Cambridge-Isanti Rotary Club.
This year the event was held Thursday March 30 at the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota Center, formerly Spirit River Community Center, in Isanti.
Here is a gallery of photos from the event taken by Nikki Hallman.
