Downtown Cambridge map.jpg

The Cambridge business “downtown” area is highlighted in red on this overhead map. It includes a count on the number of public and private parking spaces in the downtown area.

 Map provided by city of Cambridge

A number of Cambridge downtown business owners met at the Cambridge Library on Thursday, Aug. 25, to discuss the future of the city’s downtown area.

More than 25 downtown businesses were represented at the meeting, which lasted roughly four hours and touched on a number of different ideas. Also at the meeting were Cambridge City Administrator Evan Vogel, Deputy City Administrator Alex Smith, and Cambridge City Council member Lisa Iverson.

