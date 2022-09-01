A number of Cambridge downtown business owners met at the Cambridge Library on Thursday, Aug. 25, to discuss the future of the city’s downtown area.
More than 25 downtown businesses were represented at the meeting, which lasted roughly four hours and touched on a number of different ideas. Also at the meeting were Cambridge City Administrator Evan Vogel, Deputy City Administrator Alex Smith, and Cambridge City Council member Lisa Iverson.
The “downtown,” for purposes of this discussion, was defined as an area south of Second Avenue Northwest and Northeast and north of Third Avenue Southwest and Southeast; the area is bounded on the east by Buchanan Street and on the west by Birch Street.
Smith said that one of the reasons this discussion was important was because the city’s 2021 strategic plan listed the “revitalization and restoration of a vibrant downtown” as its first priority.
“We have funds in hand. We want to make sure they are available in ways that are beneficial to not only our citizens, but also to business owners – and potential business owners,” she said.
Smith added that, while this is not a new conversation – she cited four previous meetings and discussions that dated as far back as 2014 – this time there is a major difference.
“Now we have the funds, and we’re going to do something,” she said.
The funding sources are the city’s Redevelopment Fund, which was created by City Council in 2021 and has approximately $2.4 million, and the American Rescue Plan/Water Fund, which has roughly $900,000 available to add water and sprinkling systems to downtown buildings.
“That $2.4 million may not all go into downtown,” Vogel said. “But it was set aside to expand the tax base and accomplish goals, and we’re looking for proposals that can be impactful.”
From there the conversation touched – and at times lingered – on a variety of topics. One of the longest discussions focused on downtown parking.
One of the slides in the PowerPoint presentation that accompanied the meeting showed that downtown businesses currently have a need for 971 spaces, and that public and private parking spaces in that area provided a total of 1,235 spots.
“My understanding is that, with all parking included, we have quite a bit more [downtown] parking than is necessary,” Vogel said. “If you isolate it to a specific business, it may seem different.”
Monte Dybvig, owner of Doctor Monte’s Auto Repair, agreed and added, “It is a perception problem.”
Another topic was whether the city should focus on filling empty buildings or work to improve currently occupied buildings. The answer was yes to both, but current building owners understood that empty buildings are a problem for everyone.
“It would be nice to see building owners like the Ben Franklin building [come to this meeting] to see what other downtown business owners are doing to make this a better place,” said Judith Kissner, owner of Scout and Morgan Books in Cambridge. “Not only is their building empty, but it’s not clean, and it is a problem for everyone.”
When Vogel asked for a show of hands to see if owners supported low-interest loans from the city to prospective buyers, a number of owners raised their hands – assuming there was a vetting process for prospective buyers and other safeguards in place.
Vogel also addressed the idea of removing parking at four different spots in the downtown. Those spots were both sides of Main Street between First and Second streets, the east side of Main Street between Second and Third, and the north side of Second Street between Main and Adams.
“The purpose would be first, to drop the speed limit down to 25 miles per hour and make it a little safer,” he explained. “It also would create more ‘walk-ability’ space for pedestrians and dogs, and it would provide a greater opportunity for outdoor dining.
“We are not talking about getting rid of all on-street parking downtown. If we did that, we would not have enough downtown parking.”
Both Vogel and Smith stressed that nothing has been decided, and that a variety of issues and options are open for further review.
“You guys are in a boat together,” Smith said. “I know the Chamber of Commerce has been very good at bringing businesses together, and you can help each other out.
“See if you can share specials and advertise with each other. There are so many ways to get the word out on what you are doing together. Hopefully that will bring people back.”
According to the city, the next step in the process will be to spend the fall and winter writing programs for businesses to potentially apply for funding to improve the downtown.
These funding proposals eventually would be sent to City Council to determine its priorities in spending the money.
