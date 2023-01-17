Green Lake graphic 0112.jpg

During your harvest, this year did you notice a resource concern such as erosion, compaction, or flooding? The Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has funding available to help you!

There is funding for agriculture projects such as cover crops, filter strips, water and sediment control basins, wetland restorations, or reduced till/no-till. These projects can address erosion issues and keep your topsoil in place. The SWCD knows how important topsoil is to farmers, after all, it is how you make your money!

