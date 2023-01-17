During your harvest, this year did you notice a resource concern such as erosion, compaction, or flooding? The Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has funding available to help you!
There is funding for agriculture projects such as cover crops, filter strips, water and sediment control basins, wetland restorations, or reduced till/no-till. These projects can address erosion issues and keep your topsoil in place. The SWCD knows how important topsoil is to farmers, after all, it is how you make your money!
We can work with you to find solutions and provide technical and financial assistance.
There are multiple benefits to incorporating conservation practices on your farm. Beyond addressing resource concerns, they can help protect your soil from extreme weather events such as flooding or droughts.
For example, cover crops allow for water to infiltrate into the ground more quickly, preventing flooding, and in dry conditions, can increase soil moisture. Many agricultural projects also have multiple benefits to the environment such as protecting water quality and soil health.
The Isanti SWCD has funding available for those in the Green Lake Watershed (shaded dark grey). In most cases, our program can cover 100% of the cost to install a conservation project.
If you don’t live near Green Lake but are interested in a project, contact us! We have diverse funding opportunities that change over time.
Call Matthew Remer with the Isanti SWCD at 763-689-3271 to learn how to get started.
