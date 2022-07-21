Elijah Kallberg admitted that he was nervous.
But his nerves stemmed from giving an interview to a reporter, not from performing in the musical that he and a number of other local youth are presenting this weekend.
“I’m not nervous about the performance, because I’m pretty confident in our abilities to put on a good show,” Kallberg said. “This program is super-good about creating a strong cast of actors, singers and dancers.”
The program is Play Inc Arts, and Kallberg is part of the cast of “Frozen Jr. The Musical,” which is coming to the Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School starting Friday, July 22.
A rising freshman who plays the role of Kristoff in this production, Kallberg has been a part of the Play Inc Arts program for eight years, and he feels he is a very different person because of the program.
“The Elijah who came to the program eight years ago was a nervous wreck who struggled to come out of his shell,” Kallberg said. “This program really opened me up. I’ve faced my fear of talking in front of people through theater, and that made me a lot more confident.”
Averee O’Leary, a rising eighth grader who will perform as “snow” in the cast, joined Play Inc Arts roughly a year ago.
“A teacher told me about it, but I’ve wanted to do it ever since I saw the flyer,” O’Leary said. “I love the people in theater, and I love singing and dancing – and making people happy.”
Wait a second: O’Leary will play the role of “snow”?
“We are part of Elsa’s entourage,” O’Leary said. “It’s kind of hard to describe, but we’re very ‘flowy.’ We’re performing very snow-like.”
Heidi Shatek, a rising seventh grader, plays the role of Anna.
“When I heard we were doing ‘Frozen Jr.,’ I realized right away that I wanted to go for Anna,” she said. “I practiced every single night. Now my siblings hate to hear me singing those songs.
“Anna reminds me a lot of me. She’s a little naive, and she learns about what love is. She reflects a lot of me; she reminds me of me.”
Jared Faust, the director of the show, said fans of the movie will recognize the musical.
“‘Frozen Jr.’ is an adaptation of the Broadway musical, so we’re trying to bring the ‘Frozen’ that people know and love to the stage,” he said. “A lot of the cast has really enjoyed it. They pick up the music quickly, and they know the story and the characters really well.
“But we have a phenomenal group of actors that are working hard to bring their own style and personality, their own interpretation, to the characters.”
While this is not the first Play Inc Arts production since COVID-19, Artistic Director and President Aaron Knudsvig was happy to see the program continue despite the disruption.
“We reduced our cast size, and we rehearsed outside – we actually had two casts for our high school show,” he said of the early days of COVID-19 restrictions. “We also streamed the broadcast of our show.
“So we never got to perform for anyone live. But we were able to trudge through the muck. Now, this finally feels like what this should feel like.”
Faust said the program is still dealing with the effects of that year away.
“There are still some students who haven’t spent as much time on stage and in front of audiences as they would have typically,” he said. “But they’re still learning what they don’t know.
“This has been a much more ‘normal’ year. This feels much more like what we do.”
O’Leary agreed, adding: “That was a pretty hard year for everybody. So it feels great to be back and doing something, especially with Play Inc. It’s a great community to be in.”
Knudsvig said he marvels at the skill that he sees in the Play Inc Arts performers.
“We have such talent in this community – both in the students and in the adults – that is just amazing to me,” he said. “It’s as much a social thing as it an artistic thing.
“This summer the high school students are learning how to tap dance, and it’s fun to see the growth. It’s also fun to see the kids working together.”
“Frozen Jr. The Musical” opens on Friday, July 22, at 7 p.m., then returns the next day at the same time before closing on Sunday, July 24, in a 2 p.m. matinee.
“The group has prepared for roughly a month – it feels like years, but not in a bad way, because we’ve put a lot of work into it,” Kallberg said.
Tickets are $10 – children ages 2 and under do not need a ticket – and are available online at showtix4u.com/event-details/65922 or on the day of the performance at the Hardy Performing Arts Center.
“We want people to come back and see our shows,” Faust said. “Theater is a conversation between everyone on stage and the audience.
“And we are eager for somebody to ‘talk’ to. We need that feedback; we need those audience reactions. We want someone to come and enjoy everything that we’ve worked on.”
