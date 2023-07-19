police.jpg

Members of the Chisago County Sheriff's Office combined with local fire departments to come to the aid of a man who had fallen off the edge of a cliff in Franconia Township.

According to a report from the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2 p.m. it received a 911 call originating from a residence along the St. Croix River in rural Franconia Township.

  
