The fate of the old Rush City Hospital building may now be decided, based on the actions of the Rush City City Council at its Monday, Oct. 10, meeting.
The building was most recently run as a clinic by Allina Health Fairview, with the second building to the west serving as the pharmacy. In 2019 Fairview closed the clinic, and over the next couple of months phased out the pharmacy.
The agreement that Fairview had with the city was that the building was supposed to be torn down.
However, now Dennis Frandsen has a purchase agreement for both buildings. He approached the planning committee to change the zoning for both properties from R1 (single family) to R3 (multi-family) residential. Frandsen attended the meeting and said Plastech Corporation, the company Frandsen purchased in 1963, is buying the property, not him personally.
The proposal is to turn the old hospital building and perhaps the pharmacy building into a boarding house. This would fit in the R3 zoning.
Frandsen told the County News Review that his primary purpose for purchasing the building is he has 25 immigrants who currently work at Plastech and are currently being housed in Luck, Wisconsin.
“We are hauling them back and forth every day, seven days a week,” he said, noting that not all of the immigrants work every day.
Frandsen said his goal is to provide safe, affordable housing for them closer to work. He said he has not worked with the planning committee yet to learn how many rooms he can have in a dormitory-style setting.
The number of rooms, number of residents, parking space, and other elements for the property, which backs up to Rush Creek Park, has yet to be decided.
One complication is that a shed at the rear of the property and rear access is partially on city property and partially on a neighbor’s property.
Council was presented with two options: survey and subdivide the property, or provide an easement.
Council Member Tom Schneider said he would prefer to sell.
Mayor Dan Dahlberg proposed having a survey done and do a minor subdivision.
The council voted unanimously to survey and subdivide the parcel; Council Member Dan Meyer was not at the meeting.
Frandsen said he was hoping to blacktop the parking lot this fall, and he wondered if he would be able to blacktop where the road is.
City Administrator Amy Mell said the city will need to ensure the driveway is off of the neighbor’s property.
Council Member Frank Storm added, “I would like to get ahold of the fire chief and see what he suggests. If it is a boarding house and there is a fire, we need to have more than one access.”
Mell said there is the driveway between the hospital building and the pharmacy building plus the parking lot access, so there are two access points to the front of the building. Now the city is working on the rear access.
City votes to increase fire benefit
Representatives of the fire department had attended council’s previous meeting to ask the city to consider increasing the benefit level for firefighters, which currently stands at $2,900.
City Treasurer Kay Mattson said that it would have minimal impact on the city if the level was increased to $3,000.
Mell said: “Kay recommends not making increases too fast, because if [the funding ratio] is lower than 100%, the city makes up the difference. Right now the city is not making any contributions. ...
“Kay said if we go up to $3,000 the city contribution would still be $0.”
Currently the funding ratio is 99.09%.
Mell added, “If the stock market goes down and the stocks stop making money and start losing money, that would be a concern.”
“I would love to give them more; they deserve more.” Council Member Mic Louzek said. “But it is kind of a bear market right now. We need to be very careful.”
Mell said that there is a cushion of $6,000 in next year’s budget, should the city need to make a contribution.
Dahlberg said, “I would love to give them $5,000 for everything they do off and on the truck, but we can’t risk the city for it.”
In the end Louzek made a motion for $3,100 as of January 2023 which council approved unanimously.
Pool fan filters to be replaced
The fan filters for the Rush City Aquatic Center pool are original and have lived long beyond their expected life.
Noting the cost of $95,000 to replace the filters, council voted to replace the filters on the condition that the city use the Trust Fund possibility as a loan.
“It makes no sense to not use that money,” Louzek said. “With interest the way it is, there should be no rush to pay it back.”
