Former Post Review writer and editor Twyla Ring, who also served in the Minnesota Senate and on the North Branch School Board, died on Friday, May 27.
Ring, who was 84, was living at Ecumen Assisted Living in North Branch at the time of her death.
Ring’s predecessor as Post Review editor, Howard Lestrud, hired Ring to work at the Post Review around 1983. He remembered the circumstances that brought Ring to the newspaper.
“Twyla was on the North Branch School Board at the time, and she was the Post Review’s link on school district news,” Lestrud said. “She was a freelancer at the time and had no news desk of her own.
“She often used a typewriter at the front counter – and she did her writing while standing up.”
Lestrud had nothing but praise for Ring’s work with the newspaper.
“Twyla was a very loyal employee, a hard worker and an outstanding journalist,” he said. “Her sense of humor was a strong suit, but she could also be very serious.”
When Lestrud moved to the Forest Lake office in 1985, Ring replaced him as editor of the Post Review.
“Twyla was a very take-charge person,” Lestrud said. “She was very professional, and she had a keen sense of what was going on in the community. That was because her family was very involved in the community.”
Ring and her husband, Ardell, would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on June 25 of this year. They had four children: Bill, who preceded Twyla in death, along with Karen, Dale and Dell.
“Bill was killed in a motorcycle accident,” Lestrud said. “We had a bond in that we both lost children – I lost my daughter, Tammi. Twyla wrote the most beautiful tribute to Tammi in the Post Review.”
In 1999 Ring became a state senator, representing the 18th District until 2002.
“Twyla ran for senator because her good friend, state Senator Janet Johnson, passed away,” Lestrud explained. “Twyla picked up the mantle and was endorsed by the local DFL.
“As a senator, she again was a hard worker and made education her main priority. She was defeated in her run for a second term, and she then put her emphasis totally on being a local editor.”
Lestrud said he admired how Ring could laugh at herself.
“She came to work one day, and we noticed Twyla had two different tennis shoes on, one a tie shoe and the other a Velcro shoe,” he said. “And Twyla would often bring her lunch in a sack. When she left the room, advertising guy Jim French and I took out her sandwich and placed a piece of cardboard on the bread.
“She laughed and laughed. She could always take a joke.”
But Lestrud was quick to add that Ring’s guiding principal was her devotion to the things she cared about most.
“Twyla could be outspoken at times, but she had a heart of gold,” he said. “She was always willing to help others. She loved her family and loved her community.”
