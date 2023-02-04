Rush City City Council approved a proposal to build a boarding house for Plastech Corporation at its meeting held Monday, Jan. 23.
Joel Hanson attended the meeting on the behalf of Plastech, which owns the former Fairview Pharmacy building at 780 West Fourth St. He said the current plan is to build a boarding house for the pharmacy building only, but future plans may include an expansion into the old hospital building, at 760 West Fourth St. Plastech owns both parcels.
The plans include 16 bedrooms on the property, with two people per bedroom, along with one kitchen and four bathrooms. The kitchen space was recently enlarged and includes two refrigerators, two stoves, two freezers, and two sinks along with lockers for residents to store their food. The plan requires one parking space per resident, and the parking area has already been resurfaced.
City Administrator Amy Mell was asked if cooking would take place at the facility. She said that, according to the city plan and state statutes about boarding houses, meals and/or lodging are included in the definition.
Hanson said the employees are cooking for themselves at their current housing in Luck, Wisconsin.
Council member Tom Schnieder said that he thought more bathrooms would be appropriate, but Mell said the proposal meets requirements for bathrooms.
Council member Frank Storm asked if it was only for employees, and Mell confirmed that is the plan. Plastech intends to open the facility to more employees, and currently 25 employees are in need of housing.
Mell said that the rules for the boarding house will say residents have to be 18 years or older, can be male or female, must be employees, and no children are allowed.
Plastech has two vans to provide transportation for borders. It also has hired an interpreter to interpret, teach English and assist with appointments.
The conditional use permit will be for the pharmacy building only. The future use for the old hospital building is still being determined.
Mayor Alan Johnson asked if care was being taken to house people on similar shifts together, saying that running three shifts around the clock could make it difficult for residents to rest as needed. He also asked if the company planned to sound-proof the rooms.
Hanson said rooms would be sound-proofed. There will also be TVs in each room that will require headsets for use.
Storm asked about egress and fire exits; Hanson said the building will be sprinkled and that all the dorm rooms will be fire rated with egresses.
The resolution was approved unanimously.
THC ordinance approved
The council unanimously approved the new THC ordinance that had been discussed at prior meetings.
Anna Westerman of The Stash and Co., which sells THC items in the city, attended the meeting and asked about the provision prohibiting delivery sales. She said that there are over 3 million companies that sell online, and she had a concern about that fact hampering business from her location.
However, she had no plans to offer delivery for her business.
Council member Dan Meyer voiced concerns about allowing THC to be sold within city limits.
“My concern is that someone comes and says that a business in Rush City is selling my 12-year-old cannabis,” he said. “Do we want to open ourselves up to that?”
Johnson said the city had the luxury of not passing the ordinance and keeping the moratorium. He said that he expects things to change over the year and he prefers to keep the ordinance as written.
Council member Mick Louzek commented on an article that Mell has shared about THC edibles including caramel popcorn and potato chips. He asked if other business want to sell these items, would the ordinance apply to them, and if all THC items would be in locked displays.
Mell said that the ordinance would apply to all the stores wanting to sell any THC items.
Storm asked if council wanted to approve this before the state Legislature issued a final ruling, and Louzek said yes.
“When they decide to do whatever they are going to do, we will probably have to review it,” Louzek said.
After council approved the THC ordinance, it also approved a fee of $200 per year for a license to sell such items.
