Rush City City Council approved a proposal to build a boarding house for Plastech Corporation at its meeting held Monday, Jan. 23.

Joel Hanson attended the meeting on the behalf of Plastech, which owns the former Fairview Pharmacy building at 780 West Fourth St. He said the current plan is to build a boarding house for the pharmacy building only, but future plans may include an expansion into the old hospital building, at 760 West Fourth St. Plastech owns both parcels.

