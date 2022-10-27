Former Chisago County Sheriff Richard Duncan, 57, is charged with multiple counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in a “blackmail” scheme similar to one he pleaded guilty to in 2020.
Duncan, a Wyoming resident, is charged with five counts: two counts of unlawful sexual penetration by use of force or coercion, and three counts of criminal sexual contact by use of force or coercion.
A female victim with whom Duncan had a “familial relationship,” reported to the Wyoming Police Department in May 2021 that Duncan claimed the two were being blackmailed beginning in April to June 2017, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the complaint, the “black mailer,” alleged to be Duncan himself, demanded the two pretend to have an affair and perform sexual acts be performed between April and June 2017 and recorded on an iPad. One letter demanded Duncan and the victim travel to the Sheriff’s Conference together at Cragun’s resort in Crow Wing County, and along the way, perform sexual acts in different cities, including Cambridge and Princeton. When she had to leave early, another “blackmail letter” later instructed the victim and the defendant to have sex. After that, she was told by Duncan that the blackmailer said she was done, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim, who was married with children, told investigators that she believed her family may be harmed or killed if she didn’t comply with the blackmailer’s requests, and she believed Duncan because of his position as sheriff and the fact they had a familial relationship. Duncan allegedly told the victim he was “protecting” her and was seeking the identify of the blackmailer, telling her at one point he sent off a letter to the Minneapolis Police Department for fingerprint analysis, which came back clean.
The victim said she had contacted her mom and told her she was being blackmailed, and was scared for her family’s safety.
Duncan pleaded guilty in 2020 to a similar case. A Chisago County Sheriff’s Office employee was told by Duncan they were being blackmailed by a person named “Control Freak” in late 2017 through early 2018, which demanded similar sexual encounters. The victim never complied with the letters and reported it to the Chisago County Human Resources Department, which launched an investigation. Duncan later admitted to the ruse, and being “Control Freak,” and resigned his position.
According to the criminal complaint, after news broke in 2020 of Duncan’s similar scheme, the victim confronted Duncan through a text message chain. She felt she needed to tell someone how she’d been blackmailed. He told her not to. She asked why not. He told her not to tell anyone and that “I’ve been protecting you.”
Duncan declined to give a statement when asked by law enforcement on May 21 of this year, according to the complaint.
The case has been assigned to Crow Wing County Attorney Donald Ryan due to the conflict of interest.
