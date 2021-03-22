A previous chair of the North Branch Water and Light Commission has been appointed to a vacant seat following the resignation of Emil Dahlberg.
During the North Branch City Council meeting March 9, by a vote of 4-1, Peter Schaps was appointed to the Water and Light Commission with his term expiring in December 2022. Council Member Kathy Blomquist cast the sole vote against Schaps’ appointment.
City Administrator Renae Fry said applications for the vacant seat had been posted on city’s website, with a March 8 deadline. The lone applicant for the vacant position was Schaps.
According to his application, Schaps has been a resident of North Branch for 21 years and previously served on the North Branch Water and Light Commission from 2017 to July 2020. He also served as chair of the commission for 18 months.
Council Member Kelly Neider said she was willing to move forward with appointing Schaps without another interview.
“I had the privilege of working with Mr. Schaps on the Water and Light Commission. He was the chair and I was appointed last June if you remember correctly. I think that his application is very thorough,” Neider said. And because of the process that we’ve had in the past, potentially we should do an interview process. Should we extend the application process, I suppose we could. I do believe that his track record speaks for itself, and quite frankly I would be willing to appoint him tonight for that matter.”
Fry noted Schaps had applied for a vacant position on the Water and Light Commission last June, but he withdrew his application just prior to the interview process. Schaps had previously interviewed for a vacant council position last fall and was also appointed to the Parks, Trails and Open Space Commission in February.
“I agree with the councilwoman’s comments,” Council Member Patrick Meacham said. “I think Mr. Schaps’ record speaks for itself. He has a history of dedication working with the community, and obviously the 18 months as chair of the Water and Light, and I would be willing to go forward with voting on his appointment tonight.”
Council Member Amanda Darwin said based on Schaps’ experience, she would be comfortable with moving forward with his appointment to the Water and Light Commission.
“Not only has Mr. Schaps served on the Water and Light Commission before, and in the capacity of a chair, during a time when there was a lot of work and a lot of strife, I guess we could say, but also he has a continued dedication to the city as a whole,” Darwin said. “Which not only by the interview and dedication to serving on the council, and previous runs for the city council, but recently in that application and appointment to parks. I have all the faith in the world that the only reason for the application for change is just passion and service and wanting to have the greatest impact. In my position, I’m wanting to have pieces in their places, and utilizing that experience and knowledge seems to be of our best value.
“So while an interview has not been conducted for this position, we do have the ability of having had access to the interview for the council position. So I think we can say with honesty that there has been an interview conducted recently, so I would also be comfortable with moving along with an appointment, based on the track record alone and the fact that we don’t have other applicants and we have left that open for a long enough pursuit of eligible candidates,” Darwin added.
Blomquist said she will vote against Schaps’ appointment.
“I have continually voted no for Mr. Schaps to be on the Water and Light Commission,” Blomquist said. “I still have my reservations about him being on the commission because of his past history of wanting to ... with the thought that it was better to have the city take it over when we had a valid issue. I mean, this issue took four years and valid issue confirmed, that the community wanted them separate all along.”
Neider disagreed with Blomquist’s recollection of Schaps on the Water and Light Commission.
“The track record that you identify is clearly different than the one I experienced over a 13-month period of time, and I believe that the things that were accomplished between Commissioner (Chris) Bibeau and Chair Schaps and myself were positive direction,” Neider said. “I do believe that in lieu of the past, the past is definitely a reality for you, Council Member Blomquist, but I do believe that we are moving forward and I do highly recommend that we allow the former Chair Schaps to serve out the year — it’s until December, would be the end of his appointment — and make a full commission and move forward in the great things that we have started at the Water and Light during those 13 months that we served.”
Fry clarified the appointment will be until December 2022.
Mayor Jim Swenson said the council has been in this position before, where it has received only one applicant for a vacant position on one of the city’s commissions.
“We’ve had a process that we put into place that we wanted to interview and do the right thing, but again, we’re in the same position we were as last time, where we have one candidate, and I’m seeing that three council members right now are saying they want to vote tonight,” Swenson said. “So I’m just one person, that’s all it is. I just want to make that comment.”
