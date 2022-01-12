The city of Braham has appointed a former council member to fill a vacant city council seat.
At the Dec. 27 special Braham City Council meeting, Jeremy Kunshier was appointed in a 3-to-1 vote to fill the vacant council member seat that was open due to the resignation of Ryan Davis, who moved out of city limits. Council Member Vicky Ethen cast the lone vote against the motion.
Kunshier had served on the council for eight years prior to not being reelected during the November 2020 election.
Council Member Robert Knowles made the motion to approve Kunshier to fill the seat. Other council members did have discussion in regard to the motion.
“Great candidates. I wish I knew some more about others. I just think we’ve had a lot of change. A lot of stuff happened in the last few months, last year for sure. With that being said, I think I would second Bob’s (motion). Go to back to Jeremy, who has served on council before; I think that provides a background, the easiest transition,” Council Member Seth Zeltinger said.
After the vote was taken, Mayor Tish Carlson thanked the other residents that sent letters of interest to fill the council member seat.
“Like we told you before, we appreciate every one of you guys stepping up and doing this, and in November there is an election. There will be three of us up,” Carlson said.
Carlson mentioned the position of mayor runs for two years and council members have four-year terms.
Braham’s 2022 budget officially adopted
The city of Braham adopted its 2022 budget as part of the special council meeting.
The proposed expenditure amount of $1.58 million that was approved in September was officially adopted. This is also the total amount of revenue the city will receive. Of the total revenue, $572,000 will come from general property taxes in 2022.
Interim City Administrator Lynda Woulfe did come across one discussion item with the budget.
“No major changes to the budget from the preliminary budget that Angie (former City Administrator Angie Grafstrom) so graciously put together, but one of the larger problems that we ran into is that the health insurance premium increase was tentatively budgeted for 2.25% and in came in at 9.3%,” Woulfe said. “That’s a huge financial change. So I ran through all new insurance numbers and then made sure we updated all the salary schedules for everybody.”
The total expenditure for city administration comes to $244,000. Some of the major expenses within city administration include wages and salaries, health insurance, Public Employees Retirement Association, Federal Insurance Contributions Act, property insurance and utilities.
The city proposes to spend $702,000 on the police department, $467,000 on city streets, $85,000 on the fire department, $40,000 on parks and recreation, $21,000 on the council, $3,000 on elections, and $12,000 on general government.
