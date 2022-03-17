After soliciting feedback from residents, the city of Isanti is moving forward with its 2022 street improvement project, but not installing a sidewalk as part of the project.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Tuesday, March 1, the council authorized the improvements, and approved the plans and ordered the advertisement for bids for the South Brookview Improvements Project.
City Engineer Jason Cook explained the project includes the option of installing a 5 foot concrete sidewalk along the north side of South Brookview Lane Southwest to complete the system loop. However, following discussion, the council decided to not move forward with installing the new sidewalk.
During the improvement hearing, Cook explained the project area is nine blocks, just east of Whiskey Road and west of Sixth Avenue. The project area is described as South Brookview Lane Southwest from Whiskey Road Southwest to Sixth Avenue Southwest; Marion Street Southwest from Whiskey Road Southwest to Sixth Avenue Southwest; Nina Street Southwest from Whiskey Road Southwest to Sixth Avenue Southwest; Page Street Southwest from Nina Street Southwest to Sixth Avenue Southwest; and Eighth Avenue Southwest from Nina Street Southwest to South Brookview Lane.
Cook explained road improvements include reclaiming the existing street section and patching the concrete curb where needed.
“Because those existing utilities haven’t had any problems, breaks, clogs, issues, the intent is to leave that in place as is with simply maybe an adjustment of a hydrant and a valve,” Cook said.
Cook said preliminary cost estimates for the total project, with the sidewalk, is $744,000. He said the sidewalk costs, which cannot be assessed to the property owners, is $152,00. So if the project moves forward without the sidewalk, total project costs are $592,000, with the city paying $444,000 (75%) and $148,000 (25%) being assessed to the property owners.
“Twenty-five percent of the street improvements are assessable, which comes out to $18.41 per front foot,” Cook said. “That’s how the assessments are broken down, by how much frontage the property has.”
Cook said the average assessment for the street project is $1,825, but final assessments would be subject to construction costs. He said 81 properties will be assessed as part of the street improvement project.
Regarding the sidewalk, Cook said the city sent out questionnaires to the impacted property owners and solicited feedback during the Feb. 16 open house. In total, eight responses were received with four property owners indicating they were against the sidewalk, and four property owners indicating they didn’t have an opinion one way or another.
Council Member Jimmy Gordon and Mayor Jeff Johnson both said they would prefer not to have the sidewalk.
“I don’t personally think the sidewalk needs to go in,” Johnson said. “That’s a small stretch. There would be other feasible places to put a sidewalk than South Brookview. Main Street has one two blocks away.”
Council Member Steve Lundeen said normally he is an advocate for sidewalks, but doesn’t think one is needed in this particular situation.
“You all know that I’m a pretty big advocate for sidewalks, but the residents are the ones that are living there and it sounds like pretty much they don’t want to see it,” Lundeen said.
Council Member Dan Collison questioned if the city is going to start having sidewalks as optional for different projects, and cited the need for sidewalks for connectivity and the safety of children.
“Councilman Lundeen is a huge advocate for sidewalks in the city, he always has been, he always will be,” Johnson said. “I like them too, it’s a lot more safer for our residents. If this was a long stretch like Main Street or Sixth Avenue or Whiskey ... I just don’t think this is a long enough stretch and the residents don’t want it, so I don’t really think this is needed, personally, but there’s three others up here. But that’s my opinion.”
The next steps for the city to keep the project moving forward will be to award the construction bid at the April 5 city council meeting. Construction is estimated to take three months, and will take place between June through November.
