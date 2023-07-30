Isanti Mayor Float 0727.JPG
Isanti Mayor Jimmy Gordon, right, awarded the 2023 Jubilee Parade Mayor’s Choice Trophy to, from left, Heather Ferris and Ginger Olson of Compass Child Care.

 John Wagner

Isanti Mayor Jimmy Gordon awarded the 2023 Jubilee Parade Mayor’s Choice Trophy to the float ridden by Compass Child Care.

He presented the award as part of the Isanti city council meeting held Tuesday, July 18.

  
