Isanti firefighters were dispatched at 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, to a fire at a residence in Isanti Township.
Dispatch indicated there was a wood pile, and potentially a vehicle, on fire. Firefighters arrived to find a car and woodshed on fire, both of which are expected to be a total loss.
Isanti Engine 1 deployed hand-lines to control the flames and prevent fire from extending into the home, which was located approximately 5 feet from the wood-framed woodshed.
According to Assistant Chief Zach Lundberg, the light breeze was in their favor as it helped hold the flames away from the home.
East Central Energy was contacted to inspect slight damage to the home’s electric meter from radiant heat, but the residents were not displaced. No injuries to occupants, pets or firefighters occurred because of the fire.
The fire is believed to have originated in a container in the woodshed, where ashes that were removed from the home’s wood stove the day prior were located. Lundberg warned others of this situation, noting accidents from discarded ashes hiding hot embers account for a few fires every year.
Isanti Fire District crews were clear of the scene at 4:30 p.m. Isanti Fire was assisted by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers, sergeant and deputy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.