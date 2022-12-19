Bill Flor remembers the time he interviewed to become a tractor driver at Pinehaven Farm.
“Sue (Hastings) interviewed me, and I’ll never forget what she said,” Flor explained. “She said, ‘I’m looking for someone with a grandfatherly image.’
“I told her, ‘I’m your man.’”
And for the last 12 seasons Flor, who lives in Stacy, has been just that, serving as the tractor driver for field trips at the Wyoming farm that the Hastings family has run since 1950.
The 83-year-old Flor recently completed his 12th and what likely will be his last season working at Pinehaven Farm as a tractor driver for field trips.
Hastings, who remembers that first interview, knows now that Flor was absolutely right.
“There have been many years where kids come here to see ‘Farmer Bill,’” she said. “He always has a smile on his face. You know that kids sometimes can be so excited that their behavior isn’t perfect, but Bill always says, ‘They were great for me!’
“And sometimes you can tell when a child needs someone like him in their life, and he is exactly what those kids need. He truly is a special guy.”
Flor’s route to Pinehaven
Bill Flor grew up in Shoreview, his dad a pig and turkey farmer. He was familiar with tractors, but that would not be his life’s work.
For 47 years Flor worked in the grocery industry, taking a short leave only during active duty with the National Guard. And that was lucky for Flor, because at Applebaums’ Food Market in Roseville, he met Gloria Goserud.
In 1960 the couple married, then reared four children in New Brighton. In 1997, after purchasing Gloria’s parents’ home and 5 acres, they moved to Stacy.
The couple has remained busy. After Bill’s retirement, the couple volunteered at the North Branch food shelf for 10 years. Currently they volunteer at the Chisago County Senior Center in North Branch, where Bill calls bingo.
“All it takes is meeting a couple people you enjoy,” Bill Flor said.
The couple also kept busy with family: The first of their seven grandchildren was born on Bill’s 50th birthday. This past Thanksgiving one of their daughters and a son-in-law came a day early to learn how to make Gloria’s special dressing, a recipe handed down from her great-grandmother.
But Bill’s life was changed on that fateful day in 2010 when Gloria spotted an advertisement on the side of the road from Pinehaven Farm, looking for a tractor driver.
“He likes to be busy,” 84-year-old Gloria said of her husband.
Pinehaven and people
Pinehaven Farm began in 1950 when John Hastings’ parents wanted to move closer to the Twin Cities for their commercial chicken business. For 44 years, it also operated as a Christmas tree farm.
In 1996, the Hastings family began planting pumpkins. Soon after, with a goal to provide a wholesome, entertaining, and educational experience to individuals and families young and old, the farm started offering field trips.
A few of the first classes that visited Pinehaven Farm even included some of Bill and Gloria Flor’s grandchildren.
So Bill recalls with joy his first days at Pinehaven Farm.
“Here comes this young girl to show me how to drive this tractor,” Bill said of then-15-year-old Jacque Hastings, one of John and Sue Hastings’ five children. “Twenty years ago, you didn’t see women driving this kind of vehicle.”
Bill was impressed then, and he said he continues to be impressed by the ways the Hastings children have grown into bigger roles on the business side of the farm.
“Overnight they have turned into these young professional women,” Bill said of Jacque Hastings, who is now general manager, and her younger sister and manager Becky Hastings, who handmade the 2,700 caramel apples the farm sold this past season.
The Hastings children aren’t the only ones Bill has seen grow and change. Year after year, he has seen countless teachers and students return to the farm, many of whom still remember him.
“One season, students from St. John the Baptist in New Brighton came out,” he said with a smile. “So when I was giving them my spiel, I said, ‘This was a long, long time ago, and Farmer Bill was in the first 8th grade class, in 1953, to graduate from St. Johns’.”
Sue Hastings said Bill’s ability to make connections made him the perfect choice to drive the tractor.
“Bill was so passionate that kids get a real experience, and to get a sense of how important it was to us to have them here,” she said. “He was able to convey that. Every year kids would look forward to seeing him.”
Pumpkins and people
“It never ceases to amaze me what enjoyment comes from a pumpkin,” Bill Flor said about his time at Pinehaven Farm. “Just a simple thing like a pumpkin.”
Bill’s duties as a driver began with a welcome to each group to Pinehaven Farm, where he would talk about safety and a few facts about pumpkin growing. Bill said every ride was unique because one of the greatest challenges with field trips was saying the right things for the different age levels, speaking to that age level so they understood and were interested, and understanding the different cultures of people visiting the farm.
After all, some visitors had never ridden behind a tractor or picked a pumpkin.
“We used to read ‘Spookley: The Square Pumpkin’ to the kids,” Bill said. “That was so much fun and it had such a good message that we’re not to treat people badly because they’re different. It was such a good story and, boy, did that get the kids’ attention.”
Another memory he will take from his time on the farm is how kind and considerate John, Sue and the Hastings children are to their employees.
“Sue watched and worried about me after I had my hip replacement and knee,” he said. “There was a day last season where we had more than 4,000 people visit the farm. It was so busy, and here comes Laurie with a hot turkey sandwich meal for me.
“Somebody is always there. They don’t forget about you.”
In October, some of the family joined Bill and Gloria for an afternoon at Pinehaven Farm.
“Our two great-grandchildren, with Gloria and I, will be able to look at it (Pinehaven) and know our great-grandmother and great-grandfather were out here, and my great-grandfather drove a tractor out here,” Bill Flor said. “That’s special.”
The harvest full of good memories is what Bill and Gloria Flor will hold onto from Pinehaven Farm too.
“You’re gonna miss them, but …,” Gloria started.
“We’ll think about the good memories,” Bill finished.
And Sue Hastings hopes that, even as Bill Flor steps down from the tractor, he will still be a part of Pinehaven Farms.
“Bill told us that he’d like to come back next year, ‘Even if all I can do is pick up trash,’ and that’s what makes him a special guy,” she said. “There’s a position on the staff that gets the kids ready to get on the tractor, and maybe he can do that instead.
“We know kids come here looking forward to seeing him. Honestly, we here at the farm look forward to seeing him, too.”
