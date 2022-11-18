There were several familiar names atop the voting for the Cambridge-Isanti School Board when voting closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The top vote-getter, while new to the school board, was no stranger to families in the district, as Mark Solberg — who retired after 41 years as a teacher, coach and administrator in the district — received 5,667 of the votes cast for four open positions on the board, giving him 15.70% of the votes cast.

