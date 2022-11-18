There were several familiar names atop the voting for the Cambridge-Isanti School Board when voting closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The top vote-getter, while new to the school board, was no stranger to families in the district, as Mark Solberg — who retired after 41 years as a teacher, coach and administrator in the district — received 5,667 of the votes cast for four open positions on the board, giving him 15.70% of the votes cast.
“I was humbled and honored [to hear the vote total],” Solberg said. “I’ve been blessed, because this school district has been very good to me and my family.”
Solberg said he will take direction from his sister, Ruth Rupp, a longtime school board member for Russell Tyler Ruthton Schools in Tyler, Minnesota.
“She also said that her goal as a member of the school board is to help give educators the tools to do the job, make them proud to do the job, and then thank them for doing the job,” Solberg said. “I hope to support, encourage and motivate our staff to do their best for our students.”
The candidate who finished second in the voting also is a familiar face: current school board member Nicole Johnson, who received 4,910 votes (13.61%).
In third place is Kevin Gross with 4,104 votes (11.37%), while the fourth seat went to DeEtta Moos with 3,945 votes (10.93%).
Moos held a narrow advantage over Wade Thunstrom with 3,699 votes (10.25%), Nick Izzo with 3,662 votes (10.15%) and Alexis Treichel with 3,655 votes (10.13%).
One familiar face who was not reelected was current board chair Timothy Hitchings, who finished eighth with 3,436 votes (9.52%). Tom Heinen was ninth with 2,871 votes (7.96%).
North Branch Board of Education
The three North Branch Board of Education members seeking reelection all were voted back into office.
Adam Trampe was the top vote-getter with 3,675 votes, or 25.93% of the vote, while current board vice chair Sarah Grovender was just one vote behind Trampe with 3,674 votes, or 25.92% of the vote.
The third board member, Jesse LaValla, was not far behind those two with 3,647 votes (25.73%).
Finishing fourth in the race was Shane O’Connor with 2,994 votes, or 21.12%.
Shelly Johnson, running unopposed for a spot on the school board in a special elections, received 5,567 votes (98.34%).
Braham Board of Education
At least one familiar face earned reelection to the Braham Board of Education as current clerk Allison Londgren topped the voting with 1,298 votes, or 23.75% of the vote.
The other two top vote-getters will be newcomers: John Swanson finished second in the voting with 1,042 votes (19.06%), while Connie Gelle placed third with 947 votes (17.33%).
Incumbent Darrin Davis was not reelected to the board, finishing fourth with 897 votes (16.41%). Dakota Hill was fifth in the balloting with 636 votes (11.64%), while Angela Lee was sixth with 625 votes (11.43%).
