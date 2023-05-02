Parents were left with many questions after rumors of a school threat filled Braham High School on Thursday, April 6.
A message regarding the issue was not sent to parents until Sunday, April 9 as the threat was not found credible.
The rumors didn’t stop there.
On Monday, April 10 more rumors spread about safety concerns at the high school. The school made three updates to its district Facebook page that day.
The final update made by Superintendent Ken Gagner stated: “10:10 a.m. Update: As reported earlier, I want to once again share that the rumors regarding school safety concerns at Braham Area Schools for Monday, April 10, 2023 are untrue.
“The matter was thoroughly investigated late last week with our local law enforcement partners and there was ZERO credibility to the initial reports.
“We apologize for any confusion this may have caused. It’s always difficult to decide if rumors which are determined to be unfounded, should be shared. On the one hand, we don’t want to cause unnecessary worry and give credibility to the rumor, and on the other hand we realize rumors, whether untrue or true, can still circulate and cause concern.”
Parents were still left with questions and brought them to the April 17 school board meeting, where Chair Allison Londgren made another statement regarding the matter.
“On behalf of the school board, I wanted to recognize the safety concern situation that our district recently faced,” Londgren said.
She mentioned the district was made aware of a safety related report on Thursday, April 6, after school let out. The Braham Police Department and the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office investigated the report.
The police department confirmed on its Facebook page on April 11 that it made contact with the student who is presumed to have made the threat.
“During the interaction, there was no evidence to support that the student actually made any threats, and there were no dangerous weapons in possession of the child,” the Facebook post stated. “The child’s parent, as well as the school’s administration met on scene and worked together to resolve the situation for all involved.”
Londgren continued to explain why the school didn’t immediately release a statement.
“Learning through that investigation that the report had no credibility, and with little to no activity reported on social media throughout Sunday night, no public report was issued,” she said.
“In hindsight, a message should have been sent out over the weekend to alert families of the situation.
“The district truly apologizes for fear this event caused and continues to look for ways to improve safety communication plans.”
The school board thanked school administrators and law enforcement for working over the holiday weekend.
Braham parent Angie Lee attended the school board meeting and mentioned she understood where the school was coming from regarding the timeline of a released statement, but was now concerned how many similar situations occurred.
“How many rumors with a threat of school violence, or chatter that comes to your attention, does our district see on average, a year?” she asked.
Gagner responded, mentioning in his eight years with the district, there may have only been one other instance.
“As a parent — if it’s that rare — then I’d always want to know,” Lee responded. “Even if it does make me worry, I would always want know. And before my kids are already in route to school.
“Obviously you guys have addressed and apologized and taken accountability; I understand it was a hard thing. I appreciate the transparency in the email you sent out (on Sunday), Mr. Gagner.”
Parents addressed other safety concerns they have at the elementary school when dropping off their children.
“Many people drop their kids off at the corner (of the building). There’s no staff, nobody out there making sure those kids get into the building safely,” said Braham parent Ashley Nelson.
“A kid could be distracted in a matter of seconds. Somebody could easily park across from where the buses are, snatch a kid and be gone.”
She went on to suggest teachers take turns standing outside the elementary school to make sure students get into the building safely.
“Just because something hasn’t happened here yet doesn’t mean that it won’t,” Nelson said. “We are not immune to tragedy. Yes, we live in a lovely tranquil community, but tragedy can happen here, too.
“I think we need to do everything we can ahead of time to prevent something like that from happening.”
Lee went back to the thought of having staff outside the school buildings.
Gagner responded that the district could hire someone, but has limited funds, and that it also takes work time away from teachers.
“We can make them do that, but that means they are not doing another part of their job,” he said.
Another parent asked about the specifics with security that is already in place, mentioning she has been able to walk into the high school twice without having to be approved and buzzed in through the doors by administration.
“That is just an easy in, and you guys matter — all of you guys matter. Our kids matter,” said Braham parent Candice Schultz. “Like (Nelson) said, because we’re so small, we can’t pretend that it can’t happen.
“It very well can.”
Schultz recommended checking driver’s licenses and giving a badge to visitors in addition to the door security.
Gagner mentioned security was upgraded 10 years ago at the schools, and there has been a time where the button to lock the doors was not engaged.
“I’m not going to call it perfect, because human beings are human beings,” he said. “Right now once school starts you cannot get into either building without going through someone.”
He confirmed that the elementary building’s main office is now locked as well.
“We care about student safety. We talk about it at every meeting. It’s constantly at the forefront,” Gagner said.
Londgren added that security recommendations will have to start with one main group.
“I think it’s going to need to be a conversation that starts with administration,” she said. “This is the time to talk to us. ... Everything you’re saying is not going unheard. Everyone sitting at this table has the same objective.”
Londgren reiterated that the board does talk about safety but there are also things the district needs to follow.
Kristina Nelson, the niece of Ashley Nelson, chimed in to ask if this safety topic would be added to the next school board agenda.
Londgren mentioned they could bring it to the next working meeting, which is an open meeting where parents could attend. They could also discuss possibly adding to a future school board agenda.
Ashley Bankers, an elementary special ed para, was sitting in the audience and offered an idea for parents.
“We have title (para) staff that start at 8-8:15 a.m. that could start at maybe 7:45 a.m. to cover those outside shifts,” she said. “It’s always an option to have our title (staff) maybe start 15 minutes early to do that outside duty to help parents — help ease their mind on those things.”
No comment was made following her thoughts.
Gagner mentioned the school district has a comprehensive plan that has been reviewed by top school safety experts.
“I know it might sound like were going off the seat of our pants. We’re not,” he said. “It’s a comprehensive, thorough plan that we review every single year with our top law enforcement people. ... And yet, you’re never going to get perfection.”
Gagner said he wanted to apologize again for not contacting parents sooner with situation that occurred.
“The mistake made was, we didn’t share the information that we have,” he said. “I take responsibility for that. ... I wish I could go back.”
