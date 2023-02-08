The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) has issued its 2024 Request for Proposal (RFP) for funding from Minnesota’s Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund (ENRTF).
Approximately $79 million from the lottery-generated fund is available for projects that aim to protect, conserve, preserve, and enhance Minnesota’s air, water, land, fish, wildlife, and other natural resources.
The LCCMR is requesting proposals in the following categories:
A. Foundational Natural Resource Data and Information,
B. Water Resources,
C. Environmental Education,
D. Aquatic and Terrestrial Invasive Species,
E. Air Quality, Climate Change, and Renewable Energy,
F. Methods to Protect or Restore Land, Water, and Habitat,
G. Land Acquisition, Habitat, and Recreation, and
H. Small Projects (under $200,000).
Applicants must submit proposals through the LCCMR’s online proposal and grant management system. Early submissions are encouraged. The 2024 RFP contains an explanation of the LCCMR’s proposal and funding process and instructions for submitting a proposal online.
Anyone with a project idea consistent with the RFP may submit a proposal for review by the LCCMR. Lobbying or professional grant-writing experience is not necessary for success.
The release of this RFP begins the competitive process through which the LCCMR selects projects to recommend to the Minnesota Legislature for funding from the ENRTF. Proposals responding to the 2024 RFP are due Friday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m.
From July through August 2023, the LCCMR will consider proposals received and make a final selection of projects to include in its recommendations to the Legislature for the 2024 session. Funds for approved projects are available July 1, 2024.
For more information on the 2024 RFP, visit the 2024 Proposal and Funding Process page on the LCCMR website.
The Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund is a permanent dedicated fund in the Minnesota state treasury that was established by 77% voter approval of a constitutional amendment in 1988. The amendment directs forty percent of the net proceeds of the Minnesota State Lottery into the ENRTF until the year 2025.
Since 1991, approximately $875 million from the ENRTF has been spent on over 1,800 projects that protect and enhance Minnesota’s environment and natural resources in every county of the state.
The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources is made up of five state senators, five state representatives, and seven citizen members. The function of the LCCMR is to make funding recommendations to the Minnesota State Legislature for special environment and natural resource projects, primarily from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.
The LCCMR developed from a program initiated in 1963. Since then over $1 billion has been appropriated to over 2,300 projects recommended to protect and enhance Minnesota’s environment and natural resources.
