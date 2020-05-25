The North Branch Beautification Association is looking to the community for support with its upcoming hanging of flower baskets throughout the city.
The association, an independent nonprofit organization, is composed of residential and business members who want to help make the community a more vibrant place to live and work by beautifying and preserving the physical surroundings of North Branch, said Christine Larson, association president and co-founder.
“The value of beautification is clearly recognized as a major factor in attracting new residents and businesses, elevating tourism and sustaining the local economy,” Larson said.
To beautify the city, the organization focuses on projects to enhance the visual appeal of the community, such as these examples Larson listed, with yet more “in the works”:
— Hanging flower baskets.
— Welcome banners.
— School lane banners.
— Coca-Cola mural restoration.
— Memorial benches.
— Christmas festival and tree lighting.
— Christmas festival’s “Light Up the Night Parade.”
— Fall cornstalk decorations.
— Gazebo project (in process).
— North Branch Veterans Memorial (in process).
The association’s current project, hanging flower baskets, has begun, and with a goal of hanging 46 baskets, an increase from the first year, the association is currently seeking sponsors.
“We began the project in 2015 and started with a goal of hanging 30 baskets. Now in 2020 with the tremendous support and sponsorships, our goal has been shifted to allow 46 baskets,” Larson said. “We would love to do even more, as there is room for this, but will need to count on the support of our sponsors and sharing this mission to achieve our goal of being the most beautifully decorated community.”
“They are extremely large baskets and are full of flowers. They add just the right color and they show all of the passerbys and community members that we care. We have over 20,000 vehicles per day driving through our community – this is our opportunity to shine,” Larson added.
With the current pandemic, support for the baskets has been less than needed, so the push for last-minute support is ongoing.
“Unfortunately — we are still attempting to achieve our goal of 46 baskets or more this year. With the slow down of day-to-day business and the stay-home order, it has been difficult to share our mission with the community, and we could use your support,” Larson said. “If you love what we stand for and would like to be part of an organization that gives back, consider joining us. We are always thankful for new members and have room on our board of directors if there is a deeper interest.”
Annual association support membership varies from $25 per year for families and individual, $50 for businesses, and $300 annually for platinum donors, either business or individuals, according to Larson.
“The flower basket project has truly enhanced our main thoroughfare as we enter in to the warmer months. It brings instant curb appeal as you entire our community. We have received rave reviews and commentary from new homeowners, businesses and reporters who have noticed the simple beauty that they bring each year. These baskets would not be possible if we did not have our basket sponsors. These residents and businesses sponsor a basket each year to ensure we can continue this mission for years to come. The more support we have, the more baskets we add to the street poles each year,” Larson said.
“I love the curb appeal that it brings. I enjoy looking at the baskets when driving or walking through town. As a local business owner myself, I feel it is important to show pride in the community that you live or work in. The baskets resemble the sense of pride we should have as a community,” Larson said.
For those interested in sponsoring any of the efforts of the association, or becoming a member, send a check with application to 6063 Main St. Suite A, Bin #8, North Branch, MN 55056. Membership forms can be found on the North Branch Beautification Association Facebook site or by request to BeautificationNB@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.