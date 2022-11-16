The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed today the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) in Isanti County for the first time.
A tree care company contacted the MDA after suspecting a group of trees in Standford Township was infested with EAB. MDA staff were able to find EAB larvae and collect samples. There was also another pocket of infested trees found about a mile from the originally reported location. Federal identification confirmed emerald ash borer.
EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Often, the trees show several signs of infestation because of this. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae, and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. Also, EAB tunneling can cause the bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.
Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Isanti County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of the southern portion of Isanti county south of State Highway 95, which limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area.
The MDA issues quarantines for all areas known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect. There are now 37 counties in the state, including Isanti and Chisago, with EAB.
A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Isanti County will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 10-11 a.m. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Register for this meeting at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab
The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Isanti County’s emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine. The MDA is taking comments on the proposed formal quarantine now through Dec. 22 and recommends adopting the quarantine on Jan. 3, 2023. The proposed quarantine language can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
Comments can be made during the virtual meeting or by contacting:
