Emerald Ash Borer.jpg

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed today the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) in Isanti County for the first time.

A tree care company contacted the MDA after suspecting a group of trees in Standford Township was infested with EAB. MDA staff were able to find EAB larvae and collect samples. There was also another pocket of infested trees found about a mile from the originally reported location. Federal identification confirmed emerald ash borer.

