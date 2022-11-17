Mike Warring was reelected as Isanti County commissioner for District 4 in voting that closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
That was no surprise, since Warring was unopposed. As a result, he received 2,429 votes, or 97.98% of vote, in the unofficial tally of the four precincts in his district.
But other incumbents were not as fortunate.
Terry Turnquist lost his bid for reelection in District 3 to political newcomer Steve Westerberg, while Susan Morris lost her bid for reelection in District 5 to another political newcomer, Kristi LaRowe.
“I’m looking forward to working with the new members of the board,” Warring said. “We won’t know more until we meet as a group for the first time and get organized.”
The closest of the four races was for District 1, where Alan Duff narrowly defeated Joe Morley. Duff received 1,272 votes, just 15 more than Morley; Duff received 49.86% of the votes in the two precincts, while Morley received 49.42% .
In District 3 Turnquist, the former Braham mayor who was first elected commissioner in 2018 and currently served as chair, received 1,454 votes (42.06%) of the six precincts in his district, while Westerberg received 1,991 votes (57.59%).
Meanwhile Morris, who has served as a commissioner since 2007, received 1,622 votes (44.84%) in the four precincts in District 5, while LaRowe received 1,982 votes (54.80%).
The fifth commissioner will be Bill Berg, who serves as pastor of New Hope Community Church in Cambridge. Berg received 1,917 votes (56.17%) of the votes from the three precincts in District 2 to outdistance Todd Moos, who received 1,485 votes (43.51%).
