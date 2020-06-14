Funding has been earmarked for businesses affected by COVID-19 in the city of Braham, and there’s still enough funding for one more business to apply.
“The City Council approved the transfer of $40,000 from the general fund to the EDA fund to issue eight $5,000 zero-interest loans to businesses in Braham that have been affected by COVID-19,” said Braham City Administrator Angie Grafstrom. “The city recognizes the importance of our businesses to the vitality of our community, and we know many small businesses don’t have the matching funds to get some of the state-level funding.”
At the June 2 council meeting, Grafstrom updated council that, out of the eight loans, only one was left.
According to Grafstrom, the loans have provided funding for things like monthly reoccurring business costs, to cover the cost of supplies needed to comply with the governor’s orders, to cover rent and payroll.
“The reasons businesses needed the loans have been thoughtful,” Grafstrom said. “The funds will help many of them to keep their doors open as they have ongoing monthly expense whether they have income or not.”
The loans have payment deferral for the first six months, and then after the deferment period is over, businesses have 54 months to pay back the full amount.
“The city was happy to be able to offer funds to businesses that may not have qualified for certain types of COVID loans,” Braham Mayor Tish Carlson said. “We appreciate all of the businesses we have in town and didn’t want to lose them, so this was a good way to help.
“We are also glad that the businesses have taken advantage of the loans we are offering, ‘Build a Better Tomorrow’ for Braham businesses and its residents,” Carlson added.
For more information on Braham’s COVID-19 loans, contact City Hall at 320-396-3383 or email cityhall@braham.com.
Hazardous building to be demolished by city
After nine months of attempting to work with a local homeowner in regards to a hazardous residence within the city, Braham council members voted unanimously to demolish the building on the property, at 310 W. Central Drive in Braham. Council Member Vicky Ethen wasn’t present at the meeting.
“The conclusion of law is that Mr. Laurent has not complied or made any good-faith effort to comply with the order of default judgment, so the city of Braham is permitted to proceed with the enforcement of this order,” Grafstrom said.
Council Member Shawn Sullivan noted he’d observed a new roof being added to the garage; however, Grafstrom explained the foundation is where the main need for repair is.
The city will move ahead, with unanimous approval from council, to seek bids for the demolition of the building.
“The property is a derelict property in need of repair or removal due to hazardous conditions,” Grafstrom said. “The city’s building inspector sent the owners letters requiring repairs to be made as far back as August of 2019.
“Our building inspector conducted an inspection on May 8, 2020, to determine whether or not compliance or good-faith efforts had been started by the owner; they had not,” added Grafstrom.
The owner’s failure to comply with the court order sparked a default judgment permitting the city of Braham to proceed with enforcement of the order, allowing the removal of the building and certification of the cost back to the owner, according to Grafstrom.
Once demolished, the property will remain in the hands of the current owner and all costs incurred by the city to get the property into compliance will be assessed to the owner.
