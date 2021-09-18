After quite a few discussions, the east parking lot at the Cambridge Public Library will get three additional parking spaces.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Sept. 7, the council approved a motion to add one legal handicap accessible parking space with pedestrian ramp, and two “restricted” type parking spaces to the east parking lot, along Dellwood Street, at the Cambridge Public Library.
Council Member Bob Shogren cast the sole vote against the motion. Shogren has voiced concerns on spending money on these parking lot improvements when the library is already 100% compliant under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The issue of parking spaces within the east parking lot at the library has been discussed after it was brought to the council’s attention by a few citizens that there wasn’t any handicap accessible parking spaces in the east parking lot. City Administrator Evan Vogel noted the library was 100% compliant under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Public Works Director Todd Schwab determined in order to add one legal handicap accessible parking space in the east parking lot, one parking space would need to removed so the waste trucks can access the dumpster. Schwab said the cost to add one ADA compliant parking spot, with proper striping and signage, would cost approximately $150. The addition of the pedestrian ramp, with raised domes, would cost around $1,500 to $2,000. In order to install the “restricted” parking spots, meant specifically for people who need to park closely to the front door, it would cost $75 per stall.
Schwab said city staff would complete any removals, signing and stripe the parking spaces to facilitate the completion of the project.
Schwab said the cost of the improvements would be funded by a transfer from the library capital fund to the general fund. He noted the library capital fund currently has a balance of $100,000.
Mayor Jim Godfrey asked how signage for the ADA compliant spot will be installed so it doesn’t get damaged by snow plows.
“We will paint it, put a handicap sign on it, and then we’re going to drive a post right through the pavement. And we will fix it when it gets broke off,” Schwab said. “It’s probably the easiest way to do it.”
Vogel said after speaking with East Central Regional Library Executive Director Carla Lydon, that one ADA compliant parking space and two “restricted” type parking spaces would best suit the library’s needs for the east parking lot.
Council Member Lisa Iverson said she was in favor of having two restricted parking spaces in the east parking lot, but understood it may not work perfectly.
“I would think that people can respect what restricted is, but I guess you can’t trust people to do that either,” Iverson said.
The council said it can be up to the library staff to determine and monitor who is parking in the restricted parking spaces.
2022 street improvement project
City Engineer Todd Blank explained as part of the city’s annual long-range plan update, city staff recently updated the proposed Capital Improvement Program through the year 2032.
Blank said a major goal of the plan is to maintain and improve the city’s streets and underground utilities in an organized and consistent manner so that improvements are cost effective and major work is not deferred to the future.
The proposed 2022 street improvements consist of reconstructing the streets and improving the underground utilities on:
• East Rum River Drive from 18th Avenue Southwest to Central Avenue Southwest.
• 24th Avenue Southwest from East Rum River Drive to South Main Street.
• South Holly Street from 24th Avenue Southwest to Central Avenue Southwest.
• Oak Circle west of East Rum River Drive.
• South Maple Street from East Rum River Drive to Central Avenue Southwest.
• South Laurel Street from East Rum River Drive to Central Avenue Southwest.
• Joy Circle north of Central Avenue Southwest.
• Joy Court north of Joy Circle.
• New sidewalk is also being proposed on one side of South Holly Street and on 24th Avenue Southwest.
Following discussion, the council approved a resolution ordering the feasibility report for the proposed 2022 street improvement project and to authorize an engineering services agreement with SEH for a maximum fee of $65,500.
Blank said in order to provide adequate time for plan preparation, MnDOT approval and in an effort to bid the project early in the season, it is necessary to initiate the project as soon as possible.
Blank said the first step in the improvement process is to conduct a feasibility study which includes surveying the project area, performing preliminary design of the improvements, estimating the improvement costs, determining project funding including special assessments, preparing a feasibility report and conducting public improvement and assessment hearings.
An informational meeting with property owners being impacted by the 2022 proposed street improvements will be held at the end of September or in October.
