Isanti County’s plan to streamline services to help promote efficiency and consistency hit a road block when a resolution to appoint the office of the recorder failed because it did not gain a super majority vote.
Following a lengthy public hearing and discussion during the Isanti County Board meeting Nov. 3, the resolution to appoint the office of recorder had a majority vote, 3-2, but not a super majority vote, so it failed. Commissioners Greg Anderson, Susan Morris and Terry Turnquist voted in favor of the resolution with Commissioners Dave Oslund and Mike Warring voting against. The resolution needed a 4-1 or unanimous vote in favor in order to pass.
Following the vote, County Administrator Julia Lines said Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss, who has been working on streamlining the auditor-treasurer office with the recorder office, needs an explanation.
“Mr. Struss deserves some direction. This is inconsistent with the board’s decision to reorganize, which was approved, and all of the steps that have gone into it. There has been a significant amount of work done in Chad’s office to make a new plan for this streamlined vision, and that plan has been completely thrown out the window,” Lines said. “So I would like to hear from Commissioner Warring and Commission Oslund on how they’d like to direct Mr. Struss to now run the operation that he’s been planning for many, many months on running. So I think that’s fair. He’s now in a difficult position.”
Warring explained his reasoning, prior to the vote, for being against the appointment of the recorder position.
“As you probably know, I am opposed. I just don’t feel it’s right to take the opportunity from the public to vote away from them,” Warring said. “There are inefficiencies, but as Mr. Struss stated, it’s all under statute anyway. Whether they are elected or whether they are appointed, they have to follow the statutes. That’s also a reason why I voted against the personnel action. We’re already signing contracts or saying we could sign contracts before this public hearing was held. So I am opposed to this and I will vote no when we get to the vote.”
Lines explained under Minnesota state statute, the county board can appoint the office of county recorder, rather than it being an elected position. The board called for a public hearing for the intent to appoint the office of the recorder during its Oct. 6 board meeting.
Previously, the board approved a resolution to appoint the office of auditor-treasurer in June.
“Very simply put, I’m comfortable that Minnesota statutes were followed correctly and properly in the appointment of the auditor-treasurer,” County Attorney Jeff Edblad said.
Karen Long is the county recorder, having been elected to the position in November 2018.
Under the resolution to appoint the county recorder it states, “The county board of commissioners recognizes the benefit to having appointed persons in the position of the county recorder because it promotes efficiency and consistency of county business with individuals qualified to oversee a broad spectrum of complex issues within the recorder’s office.”
Lines noted the board approved a written agreement with Long when it approved personnel action items earlier in the meeting, but it doesn’t go into effect until 30 days after the resolution to appoint the position is passed. The agreement states Long will be appointed to the position and retain tenure, pay and benefits of equal to or greater than length of service.
During the public hearing, four people spoke against appointing the county recorder.
Isanti resident Tim Swanson said the board should not take away the public’s right to vote on the recorder position.
“My question, which you should think about: Why are we here? We are here because you want to take away an elected office that we have the right to vote on. I believe I’ve talked to all five of you commissioners, and this happened just a few months back with Chad, and now you want to take Karen’s job and make that an appointed job too, the county recorder,” Swanson said. “I don’t know why we’re here even talking about it, because according to all five of you, they’re doing a great job, not a good job, but a great job. And I’ve lived in Isanti for almost 30 years, I’ve had a business here for almost 40. I’ve never seen the public here appoint someone that wasn’t qualified for either of these two positions. So I guess the reason that we’re here is because you either think that the public here are stupid or it’s a power grab. I guess we’ll find out what it is after you vote for whatever it is you’re going to vote for. I think this board should get back to doing what their job is and that is to represent the people of this county and do what’s best for the people of this county, not their own pet projects.”
Isanti County resident Don Mullins said the board needs to hold evening meetings so more people can attend to let their opinions be heard.
“Meetings should be held at times when taxpayers can attend,” Mullins said.
Mullins spoke against the board making the recorder an appointed position.
“What you have done by going after this, to appoint these positions, is that you’re making yourselves the boss over these positions, same as a CEO of a company, where they strictly go underneath what you say and you can make any changes that you want or set any regulations at anytime, it’s all on you guys. And we as a committee don’t have a thing to say about anything.”
Isanti County resident Kristi LaRowe said the public comment shows the people don’t agree with what the board is proposing.
“When we come to these meetings, there’s never anyone here that agrees with what you want to do, so that shows me the people are speaking,” LaRowe said. “We will work very hard to replace the ones that can’t represent the people, sorry to say.”
Struss explained that previously the state required counties to have special legislation in order to appoint a county recorder; however in 2019 it was written into the state statute that counties could appoint the recorder without special legislation if the counties met certain circumstances. In February 2018, the board did pass a resolution supporting the appointment of the recorder in the county that was signed by Oslund, who was the chair of the board at that time.
“Right now, at least 41 of the 87 counties have appointed their recorder position,” Struss said. “It’s kind of become the trend, and I think the reason for the trend is there’s a better way to do these jobs than what we’ve historically done in Isanti County.”
“What worked in 1910, 1950, even 1970, it maybe doesn’t work as well anymore. There’s better ways to do things,” Struss said. “I’ve talked to many people about the appointment of either the auditor-treasurer position or the recorder position, and honestly the thoughts (have) been split on it.
“In my 14, 15 years, something like that, the number of people that have complained about the efficiency of county government and the cost, the high taxes in Isanti County, absolutely dwarfs the number of people I’ve heard concerned about the appointment issue,” Struss added.
Struss spoke about how inefficient it is for the auditor-treasurer’s office to be so far apart from the recorder’s office when people utilizing those services usually need both offices. He also said streamlining the two offices will provide better cost-training opportunities, which will also save the county money, which in turn saves the taxpayers money and enhances customer service.
Struss said as the supervisor of the new proposed finance property services division, the county will provide better customer service experience, allow service to more customers, allow staff to do more cross-training and ensure continuity of service.
“If the board were to pass this today, we would put the auditor-treasurer, recorder and assessor functions all under one division, and we’ve already started that, and it’s already saved us some money just by combining the assessor and the auditor-treasurer department,” Struss said.
Morris didn’t appreciate the fact that many people who spoke against the appointment of the recorder didn’t continue to stay at the meeting to learn more from Struss who spoke about the county’s rationale behind appointing the recorder.
“And it’s really sad to me that the people who made a lot of comments aren’t listening and some disrespectfully walked out when our perspective was being explained,” Morris said. “If we really care about public comment and public debate, then let’s listen to each other, let’s not be disrespectful.”
Morris reminded the public that all county board meetings are recorded and can be found online at the county’s website, www.co.isanti.mn.us. She said commissioners don’t just hear comments during board meetings.
“I’m very saddened in just that the way people just assume the worst of us. Everybody who works for this county, that I know of, has a true public-servant heart and really cares and works hard to represent everyone,” Morris said. “And just because maybe some people aren’t in the room, we hear comments from our friends, our neighbors, people on the street. I mean people tell us all the time what they think; it’s not just right here in this meeting and what was said in public comment period.”
Turnquist said he feels the appointment of the recorder is a change in the right direction, and the intent isn’t to take anything away from the voters, as there are plenty of elected positions remaining in the county, such as the county commissioners, attorney and sheriff, and those positions cannot be appointed.
“Change is hard. I get that, but that’s the tough spot we’re in; we have to make these decisions,” Turnquist said. “What I feel is best for the county moving forward and I think this direction is just one more piece in that puzzle that we’re trying to create a better environment and more customer-friendly, if you will, and make a better experience for our taxpayers and constituents.”
Morris said the appointment of county recorder is not new to the state of Minnesota, but prior to 2019 counties needed to have special legislation passed by the Legislature to do so.
“To be clear, some counties have done this over 30 years ago, it’s not anything new. So to act like this is the new takeover of county government is not accurate at all,” Morris said.
