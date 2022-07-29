A “scrumpdillyicious” restaurant appears to be coming to Isanti in 2023.
At its Tuesday, July 19 meeting the Isanti City Planning Commission unanimously approved a site plan and conditional use permit that would allow for construction of a Dairy Queen.
The Dairy Queen will be located on a 1.1-acre vacant lot at 280 Fifth Ave. NE, just off Highway 65 and due south of the Allina Clinic.
Isanti Community Development Specialist Ryan Saltis said the site would include a “Grill ‘n’ Chill” restaurant — meaning it would be a full-service restaurant rather than just an ice cream shop — as well as a drive-thru and an outdoor patio. According to a memorandum from Bolton & Menk, the city’s engineer, the construction includes a new building, parking lot and storm sewer system that connects to a regional pond.
Saltis noted that Dairy Queen would like to have two free-standing signs, but city statutes limit businesses to one.
“It’s something worth looking into in the future,” he said. “If there’s two road frontages, I think they should have two signs.”
Among those at the meeting were James Fowler, the potential owner of the new restaurant. Currently Fowler, who lives in Cambridge, owns Dairy Queens located in that city, North Branch, Pine City and St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.
“Since we bought the Cambridge store, the Cambridge territory includes Isanti,” Fowler said. “Buying Cambridge allows us to build here.”
Fowler said the plan is to open the store by November 2023.
“If we can, we’d like to break ground in the fall,” he said. “If we could get it ready by the spring, we would like to.”
Mayor’s Choice Award
During the Isanti City Council meeting, Mayor Jeff Johnson presented his award to his favorite float in the Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Parade to the Polaris Battalion.
“If you didn’t see their float, it is a warship that they made by hand,” Johnson said. “I was proud to honor their creative effort.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.