An effort to make the community safer through a proactive approach and working with landlords in the city of Braham has sparked discussion on a crime-free multi-housing program in the future.
During the Braham City Council meeting on March 5, Braham Police Department Investigator Kevin Stahl presented the program established by the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association.
“This program was started in Arizona to try to reduce crime within multi-housing; it was adopted nationwide and Minnesota Crime Prevention Association is behind it. Virtually every metropolitan city has adopted it, plus countless rural areas,” Stahl said as he introduced the program to the council. “This program isn’t something new; it’s been around and there’s a lot of statistics, more than I can present right now, that say how successful it is.”
Although the program is titled “multi-housing,” it applies to all forms of rental housing, Stahl explained.
“What is crime-free multi-housing? It’s a tool that landlords, property owners can use, that comes with an education with law enforcement and a partnership with law enforcement,” Stahl said.
One individual from each property, whether it’s the manager, owner, leasing agent or maintenance worker, is required, through the program, to successfully complete an eight-hour course that covers a variety of topics pertinent to rental properties.
“I took the course myself in Brooklyn Park and it’s really informative,” Stahl said.
Those taking the training course will learn how to better manage their properties, ensure they are renting to quality renters and know the laws and what they can do if they have a troublesome renter in their property.
“A lot of the management doesn’t know what they can do. A lot of the time they are calling our office, either to solve civil issues, which really they can deal with themselves if they have the tools to do it,” Stahl said. “So, just that education piece brings people up to speed, and that’s how it will help; it provides them the tools, the resources and some knowledge.”
Phase one training includes topics like the elements of crime, active management skills, fair housing laws, the application process for criminal history requests, lease agreements and dealing with non-compliance.
“How does it work? The biggest component is, there’s three phases. ... Most of the cities in Minnesota concentrate on phase one and require phase one of their rental properties and licensing. What it focuses on is qualifying the applicant,” Stahl said.
Phase One is based on certifying management, and including the eight-hour training it also involves the implementation of the crime-free lease addendum into paperwork and the conduction of criminal history checks on potential residents.
In order to qualify prospective tenants, criminal history checks are suggested, providing and enforcing rules and regulations are a main focus and having residents and guests acknowledge those rules and regulations ahead of time and following up with them are all things that are a focus for managers to do to better control the atmosphere.
“A lot of the problems that we see in law enforcement is we have repetitive people doing repetitive things in the same property, and the landowner doesn’t believe that they can get rid of them or evict them. This has been proven in court over and over and over again, and allows if there’s drugs being on that property or anything like that, they can just evict,” Stahl said. “Again, it provides them a tool and a way to do it, the other thing is that entering into this agreement with law enforcement, if we go to a call on a property, we automatically will send the landowner notification that their tenant has done this.”
“We’ve got properties that I’ve taken out grows out of the basement while tenants are still there, so when we’re talking about repetitive crime, you can’t reduce crime if you can’t move the players out of town,” Stahl added.
While the crime-free multi-housing program also has a more in-depth phase two and phase three, it would be the goal of the police department to focus on phase one.
“When it first came out, they thought they were going to get a 25% reduction, most places are 65% reduction; Sioux City in South Dakota, they saw it in the first year a 65% reduction,” Stahl said.
“There’s what’s called a broken windows theory in crime. Communities go through a cycle: They’re built and then as they age people start moving out, property values come down, investors invest because it’s cheap property and they aren’t active, property deteriorates and all of a sudden the people that are living there are criminals and people that are impoverished,” Stahl added.
He also explained the effects boil over into adjacent properties and communities.
“Then there’s the rejuvenation stage; the rejuvenation stage is when they start implementing the broken windows properties or the crime-free housing. I’m not saying we’re down there, but what we can do is be proactive and step in, and stop that from occurring by requiring our housing to maintain minimum standards and to also require landlords to screen the tenants who are coming in so we know who our neighbors are,” Stahl said.
Concluding his presentation to council, Stahl addressed implementation of the program and the support needed from council in order to be successful.
“What does it take to implement? Council needs to adopt a licensing requirement for rental properties that can look any way you want it actually,” Stahl said as he addressed council.
Exceptions for licensing would include owner-occupied properties, owner-occupied half-the-year properties and properties rented to blood relatives.
The owner or manager would also need to complete the crime-free multi-housing phase one program within the first year of licensing, which on the average costs between $30 to $65, but as Stahl noted, the cost can be set at whatever the council prefers, or at no cost at all.
Other requirements would include minimum housing requirements established by jurisdiction, which usually is the HUD housing guidelines as standard, annual or biannual inspections and establishing minimum building standards as well as use of the crime-free addendum.
Stahl also noted many cities require a conversion fee for each property as the owner-occupied residence is converted into a rental property; those fees would also be set at council direction, but on average other cities set the one-time fee between $750 to $1,000 per property, in addition to the average $150 licensing fee.
“Most cities, what they try to do is pump the brakes on people converting owner-occupied residence to rental properties; they charge a conversion fee and they make it rather steep to slow the pace,” Stahl said.
“You’re always better off having your housing owner occupied than not owner occupied, so that’s one tool that this uses to do that,” Stahl added.
Voicing their concerns over the potential cost and the work required to begin the program, inspect properties and ensure compliance, council members addressed Stahl and asked for more information.
“I don’t think anyone’s going to argue, it totally makes sense, it’s all there, but the part I start to worry about is that not all renters are bad. So, looking at all the numbers and the fees and the licensing, we have people that are offering good housing and they’re doing their job and now we slap them with this fee. The plan itself is great, but I think we need to find a happy compromise,” said Council Member Shawn Sullivan.
Again, reminding council the fees presented were an average throughout the state, Stahl explained council would be able to set their own fees for each aspect of the implementation of the program.
“You can do whatever you want — you can have no conversion fee, you can make any stipulation to that as you wanted. You could have the licensing fee be $50. The only thing is that what you have to look at too is who’s going to do the inspection,” Stahl said noting the odds that it would be the city’s building inspector and the possibility of only recovering his cost.
The council debated the addendum, the fees and the process that would be used to implement the program, and after discussion from the Braham Police Chief Eric Baumgart, the department was given the go ahead to do more research and bring findings back in front of council at a later date.
“I would like to see us go forward with this program and then invite these landlords to the conversations with the city and perhaps Kevin and the Police Department and get their feedback,” Baumgart said.
“This is controversial and if we bring it to our community in a softer, very slow, or in small doses of it and not try to ram it down their throat, we’re going to get a lot better take,” Baumgart added.
