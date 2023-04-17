Art teacher is the proper title for Creative Studio 23 owner Ashley Messer, but her teaching is offered in many ways.
Messer started her mobile art business in 2019, bringing more art opportunities to rural communities and partnering with local businesses.
“I’ve fallen in love with the education side of things,” Messer said.
Recently Messer found a permanent location for Creative Studio 23 in Isanti, bringing people from multiple areas to enjoy a paint session or two.
Messer’s teaching skills came at young age. She was only 16 when she was taking an advanced placement art class at Blaine High School. That’s when her art teacher, Pat Undis, recommended she teach art classes.
“My high school art teacher was like, ‘You should really get into teaching; you should teach through community ed’,” Messer said.
Lincoln and Washington elementary were the first schools she taught at.
“The moment I got my driver’s license, that was my first job. Teaching community education classes,” Messer said.
When moving onto her own art business, another teacher supported her endeavors.
“Her name is Ms. [Kimberly] Schenk, she actually donated supplies to me, and she still teaches there,” Messer said.
Looking at her future, Messer decided to get a four-year degree in graphic design at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, to secure a full-time job. But it wasn’t fitting for her creativity.
“I’m just not happy behind the computer,” she said “I definitely like the traditional fine art and then the education side of things. That’s what I’m really passionate about.”
Since 2019 she has worked with six community education programs, and taught at over 20 business locations offering art classes.
This rings in 17 years that Messer has been teaching community ed part-time.
In addition to community ed, Messer also teaches at a private academy in Rogers, Trilogy STEM Academy. But that’s not all: She also hosts private paint parties and continues to partner with local businesses to host painting classes.
Messer did live in Cambridge for roughly 10 years before moving to neighboring cities, and it became the center of her teaching.
“This has kind of always been my hub because I started with Cambridge Community Education first. That was the first community ed that I really taught with consistently,” Messer said.
It was easy for Messer to see where the need for art is.
“The further north you go, there’s less and less of those enrichment opportunities for the community, that’s why I’ve been kind of staying in this area,” she said.
Messer has some plans for the future that include a Masters in Art Education. She has two young daughters, ages 2 and 8 months, who keep her busy, and she has put those plans on hold.
It’s clear the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to creative interests. Messer’s oldest daughter Thea, requested to have a paint party for her third birthday.
“She loves doing art even just the water color at home. She’s kind of my guinea pig too,” she said.
Messer is still gaining a great deal of experience teaching not just in art rooms, but at home too.
“I’ve experimented with some of the pre-K ideas because I know that younger kids have that really short attention span for stuff,” she said. “It’s been fun coming up with stuff, even the watercolor at home so I can bring that to my teaching.”
Messer has been able to find the best form of art to teach, making it fit perfect for everyone.
“Acrylic painting has been the one thing I prefer as a medium and then to prefer teaching,” she said. “The really nice things about acrylics is that they dry really quickly, so beginners can just kind of go and play and seem to get a really good grasp for it.”
Messer makes sure that what she teaches is great for all ages.
“My business structure has always been family-friendly to accommodate everyone,” she said. “If you’re age 5-to-95, you can come and paint and follow step-by-step. I want everyone to feel welcome when they come to my class.”
Many have told Messer she’s amazing and makes the classes easy, according to some of her reviews.
“Anyone that comes to my class and they are like, ‘I can’t create, I’m not an artist, this is going to be so bad, I’m going to have the worst painting,’ they leave wanting to do another class every single time,” Messer said.
One private art teaching Messer did was for a gentleman in Elk River who was inspired to start painting again.
“He’s been sending me updates on all his paintings because his mom passed away and she used to be a painter, so he picked up the idea of painting,” she said “I gave him a few lessons and we talked about impressionism art and kind of tying in his style and his mom’s style.”
More recently, his sister passed away and he took a break from art, but Messer was able to support him as he felt inspired for his work to honor his family.
“Art can even be healing for some people,” she said.
Moving forward, teaching for Messer looks like keeping Creative Studio 23’s now physical location community based.
She has ideas for a rotating gallery at the studio for people to come in and show or sell their art. A vending space for local boutiques to sell fine art is another goal of Messer’s for the studio.
But most of all, Creative Studio 23 will primarily be an education space for a multiple communities.
“I can connect more with homeschooling communities because that is a new concept for me,” Messer said. “There’s so many different structures to when people need art.”
Messer is hoping to transition to one location, but will continue to provide private events to teach at.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.