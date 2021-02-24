The Isanti County Public Health hasn’t wasted any of its 1,495 COVID-19 vaccines delivered in the arms of front-line workers and others, Penny Messer assured the Isanti County Board during its meeting on Feb. 17.
Messer, the Isanti County Family Services director, explained that Isanti County Public Health is still working on vaccinating more health care workers, education staff and child care providers. Community Services Supervisor Sarah Motl said about 533 second doses of the 1,495 vaccinations have been completed.
“All clinics are closed to the public at this time,” Motl stressed in an interview on Feb. 19. “We ask the public to be as patient as possible, because the supply of COVID-19 vaccines hasn’t met the demand.”
The county health and safety coordinator Molly Wiemann has been excellent in consistently requesting 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines to speed up the process and begin vaccinating the general public who need it, Messer said.
“Because she has to request them weekly,” she said. “And they give us 100, or they’ll give us, you know, small doses.”
Although the county has been receiving limited doses of the vaccine, that changed last week when the county learned it would likely receive about 600 doses on Feb. 26. Motl said the upcoming doses will likely reach the arms of about 400 essential workers who remain to be vaccinated for the first time.
Once the majority of the essential workers and others have been vaccinated, Public Health will send out information about plans to vaccinate the general public above 65 years of age, Motl said.
The total number of vaccines that have been presently administered includes residents in independent living facilities: 100 residents in GracePointe Crossing, 50 in East Terrace Cooperative, and 30 in Riverwood Village, Motl estimated.
Cambridge Medical Center Allina Health doctors are contacting their patients above 65 years of age to come in and receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Messer said to the board, explaining that Public Health isn’t the only source of vaccine distribution.
County Commissioner Terry Turnquist asked Messer why the county has appeared to lag behind other counties in its vaccination efforts to the more of the general public who need it.
“I think a lot of counties are seeing this,” Messer responded. “I don’t think we are unique.”
States at first wanted medical providers to deal with vaccinating the masses, but that proved ineffective in recent times, Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines added.
“Because not everybody has a regular provider,” she said. “So I think hopefully they’re realizing the best bet is to get it to local public health. … We can get it out there. We can be mobile. We’re doing these drive-thru clinics at the sheriff’s department, which are working (phenomenally).”
