The County News Review is proud of our coverage of sports around Isanti County and Chisago County.
One of the unique features of our newspaper is a feature we call "Catching Up With ..."
The County News Review is proud of our coverage of sports around Isanti County and Chisago County.
One of the unique features of our newspaper is a feature we call "Catching Up With ..."
With this feature, we allow readers to "catch up with" local athletes who have gone on to college or other levels of sports beyond high school, and in some cases graduated and continued to enjoy success in sports.
Here are some of our "Catching Up With ..." features. Click on the link to read each story -- and enjoy!
Click here to Catch Up With Ryan Larson, Braham, College of Charleston men's basketball.
Click here to read about Jana Swanson, Cambridge-Isanti, Bemidji State women's basketball.
Click here to read about Jess Newstrom, Cambridge-Isanti, Chatham University women's hockey.
Click here to read about Kylie Kline, North Branch, Iowa Lakes Community College volleyball.
Click here to Catch Up With Thomas Wurdemann, North Branch, Bethel University football.
Click here to Catch Up With Allyson Treichel, Cambridge-Isanti, Clarkson University volleyball.
Click here to Catch Up With Austin Sterling, Braham, Minnesota-Morris football.
Click here to Catch Up With Lilly Johnson, North Branch, Minnesota-Morehead women's soccer.
Click here to Catch Up With Kyle Johnson, Cambridge-Isanti & Isanti Redbirds baseball.
Click here to Catch Up With Megan Lanhart, Braham, Central Lakes College women's basketball (from March 2022).
Click here to Catch Up With Sam Pederson, North Branch, Minnesota-Duluth softball (from March 2022).
Click here to Catch Up With Luke Olson, Cambridge-Isanti, Central Lakes College football (from February 2022).
Click here to Catch Up With Cody Moline, North Branch, Wisconsin-Stevens Point men's hockey (from February 2022).
Click here to Catch Up With Shawna Mell, Rush City, Concordia-St. Paul women's basketball (from February 2022).
Make sure to check back often as this page is updated with more "Catching Up With ... " features from the past!
Coming next week: Paige Peaslee, North Branch, Winona State women's basketball.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.