The Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Rush City will host the Community Quilt Event at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 S. Jay Ave., starting at 7 p.m. Anne Pexa, owner of Down Under Quilting, will be the featured speaker and will talk about her quilting creations. The event is free and open to the public.
Thursday, Sept. 22
>Car & Bike Show at JJ’s Bowl
JJ’s Bowl and Lounge, located at 6427 Ash St. in North Branch, is hosting its 14th annual Car and Bike Show starting at 5 p.m. There is a $7 entry fee. Awards will be given for a number of different categories. For more information call 651-674-8371.
Saturday, Sept. 24
>Macrame Wall Hanging lessons
The North Branch Library will sponsor Macrame Wall Hanging lessons from 1-2 p.m., with all supplies provided. The event is recommended for ages 14 to adult, and registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The North Branch Library is located at 6355 379th St. in North Branch and can be reached at 651-674-8443.
>Fruit preservation workshop in Mora
A Backyard Fruit Growing and Preserving Workshop will be held at Sapsucker Farms, which is located at 2752 215th Ave between Mora and Henriette, from 9 a.m. to noon. The discussion will include growing and preserving fruits and vegetables. Pre-registration is recommended by calling 320-679-6440 or emailing coordinator@co.kanabec.mn.us.
>Author Fair at Chisago Lakes Library
The public is invited to enjoy book readings and a Q&A session with several authors from the St. Croix Valley area from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Orchard, which is located at 17325 Pleasant Valley Road in Shafer. Twinflower Books will be on-site with books available for purchase. This event is open to the public, and no registration is required.
>Cambridge HS Class of 1958 reunion
The Cambridge High School Class of 1958 will hold a class reunion starting at noon at Wintergreen’s Golf and Grill, which is located at 306 Credit Union Drive Northeast in Isanti.
>North Branch Fall Harvest Festival
The North Branch Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Fall Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Park, which is located at 38780 8th Ave in North Branch. The event features vendors selling arts and crafts, and there also will be a silent auction. Everyone is encouraged to dress in ‘90s attire.
