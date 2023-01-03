With the forecasted snow falling on Isanti and Chisago counties, here is a look at some of the effects of that snow upon this area.
City of Cambridge declares snow emergency
The City of Cambridge hereby declares a snow emergency, per §71.02 of the City Codebook, effective Wednesday, Jan. 4 and Thursday, Jan. 5 from 2-7 a.m. both days.
All cars must be removed from any public street between the hours of 2-7 a.m. Vehicles found in violation of this provision are subject to towing and impoundment.
All towing and impound fees are the responsibility of the vehicle’s owner.
City of Cambridge facilities update
Northbound Liquor will be closing at 5 p.m. today due to the snowstorm.
The ice rinks are also closed and will be reopened as soon as the ice can be cleared of snow.
Cambridge-Isanti travel basketball
All travel practices are canceled tonight. According to Twitter: have your son/daughter work on ball handling in the basement! :)
Sounds like a coach to us!
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball
The Bluejackets' game at Coon Rapids scheduled for tonight has been postponed.
It has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 at Coon Rapids.
Check back and/or refresh for updates!
