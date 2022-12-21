Because of the current weather conditions in Isanti and Chisago Counties, here are a list of closings/postponements/weather measures ...
* The City of Cambridge hereby declares a snow emergency, per §71.02 of the City Codebook, effective December 22, 2022, from 2 a.m. through 7 a.m.
All cars must be removed from any public street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Vehicles found in violation of this provision are subject to towing and impoundment.
All towing and impound fees are the responsibility of the vehicle’s owner.
* Cambridge-Isanti Schools dismissed 1 hour early today (Wednesday, Dec. 21), and there are no after-school activities today or tomorrow. Tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 22) already was scheduled as a "no school" day.
* North Branch Area Schoolscanceled all afternoon and evening activities for today (Wednesday, Dec. 21). This included both K-12 activities and Community Education events.
North Branch schools will be closed tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 22). This includes early childhood programs, school age care, Community Education programs, and all activities. Staff should not report; all buildings will be closed.
* Rush City Schoolscanceled all after school activities tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 21). Tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 22), Rush City Schools will be closed and all activities will be canceled. This will not be an E-Learning day and staff are not to report.
* Braham City Schoolswill not be hosting any activities/events after school today (Wednesday, Dec. 21). As for school tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 22)? No decision has been made yet.
* Chisago County Commissionersmeeting scheduled for tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 21) will be postponed due to weather conditions. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
This file will be updated if we receive more weather-related closings or delays.
