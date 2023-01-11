The County News Review is proud of our sports coverage of both Isanti County and Chisago County.
The key people in our coverage of those two counties are Michael Pappas, who covers Cambridge-Isanti sports, and Mike Harley, who covers Braham, Cambridge Christian, North Branch and Rush City sports.
For the first four months of 2022, John Wagner served as Sports Editor of the County News Review.
Here is a compilation of some of our top sports stories from 2022 for you to reread and enjoy one more time!
STORIES BY JOHN WAGNER
North Branch boys basketball exceeds expectations
For the previous 20 years, the Vikings had experienced little basketball success. But last year, after hiring a new coach, the Vikings experienced a great deal of success.
North Branch’s Peaslee overcomes obstacles to excel
Despite not playing basketball as a junior, Paige Peaslee was able to earn college offers through hard work during rehab.
C-I’s Senlycki helps make history at first girls state wrestling tournament
Senlycki wrestled in the inaugural girls high school state wrestling tournament hosted by the Minnesota State High School League.
Amazing comeback boosts Braham girls hoops
Braham trailed Ogilvie by 17 points midway through the second half of the Subsection 5A Championship game. Somehow, the Bombers found a way to come back. And win.
McDonald keeps the family business humming
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball coach Mike McDonald keeps alive the family tradition of success on the court.
McDonald enters the family business (from the Forest Lake Times)
Forest Lake coach Kyle McDonald's grandfather and father are among the most successful coaches in Minnesota basketball history. No pressure on the Cambridge-Isanti graduate, right?
Braham’s ‘Farmer Dan’ will play football at University of Minnesota Morris
At Braham High School, he was known as "Farmer Dan." But Austin Sterling plans to make a name for himself on college football fields.
College life suits Olympian McCallum
Once the Olympics ended last summer, Isanti native Grace McCallum had to prepare for a new challenge: College.
Outlaws dig out of hole to pummel 4 foes in Fogerty Showcase
The Isanti Outlaws trailed the Chicago Crush by four goals midway through their October contest. No problem, said Outlaws forward Tyler Schmitt.
STORIES BY MICHAEL PAPPAS
The Hunter Special scores a touchdown for 2 local football teams
Cambridge-Isanti and Princeton are generally two bitter rivals. But for one play last summer, both teams put the rivalry aside to make one young player's dream come true.
C-I grad Abraham finds a new hoops home at Coastal Carolina
What's not to like about Myrtle Beach, South Carolina? Former Cambridge-Isanti standout Henry Abraham found the basketball to his liking.
Isanti Redbirds walk off with dramatic win in Class C state tournament
All it took was a pinch-hit single by Matt Duong to deliver a Redbirds victory in the state tournament.
#PlayForHouts honors former C-I football coach
The Cambridge-Isanti football team dealt with a shocking blow in June: The passing of a well-liked football coach.
Bluejackets volleyball is a family matter
It's not easy to be the son or daughter of a coach. Then again, it's not easy for a coach to have a son or daughter on the team.
STORIES BY MIKE HARLEY
The Minnesota Shooters would be a success at any age
Cambridge resident among those having success at tournaments around the country for those ages 70 and older.
Rush City volleyball outlasts Braham in 5 sets
A 19-1 record means little when two rivals collide. That certainly was the case when Braham and Rush City met.
North Branch football falls just short in state quarterfinals
It was an unusual football game: It was quirky, and at times it defied explanation. Still, the first game the Vikings ever played in the state tournament was success, even though team lost to Rocori.
Rush City learns, grows from state experience
Yes, the Rush City volleyball team lost twice in the state tournament. That does not lessen the importance of the Tigers' first-ever state bid -- and the impact it may have on future teams.
Cheney turns traffic tickets into career
Jeff Cheney picked up three traffic tickets in a short time, which made his mother offer a suggestion that launched a career.
