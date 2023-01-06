The County News Review is proud of our coverage of both Isanti County and Chisago County.
A key person in our coverage of those two counties is our Community Editor, Nikki Hallman. Here is a compilation of some of her top stories from 2022 for you to reread and enjoy one more time!
Grieving mother finds strength
A Cambridge mother finds strength to move forward after her son, Nicholas Enger, was shot and killed – basically because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Click here to read the story.
Prayers for Ukraine
An Isanti pastor asks for prayers as he shares chilling details of the early days of the war in Ukraine.
Rush City fire chief
Rush City Fire Chief Bob Carlson has been on the job for 40 years -- and has no plans to retire, he said in April.
Rock Steady Boxing in Cambridge
Those who suffer from Parkinson’s Disease fight daily with the disease. Rock Steady Boxing in Cambridge helps those people in that fight.
Dream comes true for Grace Grams
For two years, Grace Grams dreamed about beating leukemia. She also dreamed about having a playhouse of her own. In May, both dreams came true.
Local WWII vet reveals secret
A North Branch resident shared his “secret” for reaching the age of 102. Spoiler alert: There is no secret.
What happens when you are in love …
Grace & Joe Schwaabs had a unique love story -- and that brought them even closer together.
A Rush City firefighter brings his musical ideas to life
Tavis Anderson always was interested in radio. Who knew the Rush City firefighter would get his chance on the air?
Braham teacher creates a home away from home
The pandemic had many students doing schoolwork from home. That prompted a Braham teacher to bring "home" to school.
“You matter” is the message of Cambridge-Isanti teen
Ty Valland lost his best friend at age 12. Now he wants to spread a message: "You matter."
An infertility journey leads to 2 happy endings
Kathi Conradi did not expect her infertility journey to lead to a new business -- and a healthy baby.
North Branch students and staff show support for Carlson
Not all stories about love and friendship have happy endings, North Branch students learned.
Harris woman becomes “Mama Goat”
Being called "Mama Goat" doesn't seem like much of an honor, does it? For a Harris woman, it is.
