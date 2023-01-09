The County News Review is proud of our coverage of both Isanti County and Chisago County.
An important person in our coverage of those two counties is our Managing Editor, John Wagner. Here is a compilation of some of his top stories from 2022 for you to reread and enjoy one more time!
2022 Graduation series
Braham High School: A ‘different’ graduation ceremony for principal Shawn Kuhnke.
Click here to read the story.
Rush City High School: It was hard to imagine someone busier that Rush City's Katelyn Buehring.
North Branch High School: The future looks bright for North Branch senior Lucas Nelson.
Cambridge-Isanti High School: Graduation is a special event for Rachel Benton and her classmates.
Other Features
North Branch students use Meltdown to honor staff members
The annual ceremony names a king and queen ... and North Branch students picked a unique king and queen.
Dalbo plant is gouda at making grate cheese
Puns aside, this plant between Cambridge and Princeton has weathered the storms caused by the pandemic.
Solving the Rubik’s Cube ... and other puzzles
Matthew Pais and his mother, Julia, spent the summer in Minnesota to avoid the troubles in their native Ukraine.
Shelbie’s story gives hope and direction
Shelbie Merrill's mother did not celebrate her Aug. 31 anniversary. But she did offer hope on International Overdose Awareness Day.
If at first you don’t succeed …
Bev Zachrison and her family have hunted medallions before. This time, though, they succeeded.
Cambridge Lutheran youths experience special mission
This past summer a mission group from the church experienced the Kentucky flooding -- up close and personally.
"New" shelter part of new path for New Pathways
The renovation of New Pathways' shelter has drawn rave reviews from those who have seen it.
Cambridge teacher also known as Captain Cool Kid
By day, Nate Brown is a kindergarten teacher at Cambridge Primary School. But he has an alter ego.
Gustavus Christmas in Christ
Gustavus Adolphus College presented its annual Christmas in Christ Chapel -- and three North Branch natives took part.
Farmer Bill becomes a part of Pinehaven Farm
Pinehaven Farm was looking for a "grandfather" figure. Stacy resident Bill Flor more than fit the bill.
