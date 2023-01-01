A Japanese New Year
Every year, we all celebrate the ball dropping at the exact same time. We all cheer and kiss as we step into a hopeful new year.
One of my favorite New Year’s memories gave me the opportunity to celebrate before everyone else — in the U.S., that is.
I was about to say goodbye to 2014 while stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. I had mixed emotions, knowing this would be another holiday I would celebrate without my family. But this is the perfect holiday to celebrate with new friends.
My friends Ortiz and Bowes chose to go to the city of Roppongi, which is located just outside of Tokyo, to celebrate. It’s very much known as a party scene, as they have clubs and bars all along one street.
At the end of the street is a faux Eiffel Tower. It’s still very big, and easy to see from any part of the street.
There was so much to sightsee in this area, partly because I’ve never been here, but it’s also a unique design compared to what I had seen in the U.S.
We picked a club to check out and I basically people-watched the whole time. It was so exciting to see how the Japanese culture celebrates New Year. I’ll let you in on a little secret: They’re not very different from us.
They enjoy their dancing and drinks just like I’ve seen back home. It was so fun to be in that environment, and when they began the countdown, my eyes panned every part of the room watching everyone’s reaction.
3, 2, 1. ... Cheering, kissing, and clinking of glasses all took place as we saw the new year in lighted numbers.
I felt happy to be celebrating such a big holiday with a wonderful and fun culture. But my favorite part: I got to celebrate New Year’s 13 hours before my friends and family in the U.S. The time difference played a huge part in my Japanese New Year.
As I look back, I hope to experience another fun New Year’s celebration like this one.
—Nikki Hallman
Time to get serious
The plan for the new year is simple: Get absolutely shredded out of my mind.
Just kidding, well, at least, kind of. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve definitely gained a bit of weight and lost a step. With a wedding planned for later this year, what better time than now to get back in shape?
Granted, I may not be out of shape, but I’ve always believed to strive for improvement.
Having a home gym in my apartment complex that I’ve stumbled into on occasion or sporadic trips to break a sweat will no longer be the case.
Committing to regularly working out is just the first step. In the past, I’ve been known to go to the gym and not necessarily push myself to put up weights and continue to get stronger. That will no longer happen.
As well as striving for better in the gym, diet is also going to be key.
Now, with that being said, working out will be the easy part compared to changing my eating habits.
Those around me know that I enjoy my burritos, burgers and cheese, so saying no to those guilty pleasures of mine is going to be tough, but I’m committed.
Knowing that losing weight is a big goal of many around the new year, I’m looking to hope to inspire those that are also in the same boat as me.
When thinking of breaking the diet, skipping a workout, or taking it easy in the gym, I hope that the thought will drift back to this column and help many during those weak moments.
And, with me putting it out there that weight loss is a goal of mine and putting it into a public realm, that will keep me motivated to do the same.
—Michael Pappas
Watching ball drop is better on TV
Luck was on my side New Year’s Eve going into 2008.
I was 18 years old and flying back to Minnesota to party with some college friends and ring in the New Year. I had a layover at Newark International, and there was a whiteout blizzard that day in the New York area. Not surprisingly, my flight out of Newark was canceled and I was rebooked onto a flight for the next day.
Traveling with my older brother Robert, we initially had no idea what we could do to burn 24 hours in a snowstorm. All the sudden the idea hit me: Why not catch the bus into New York City and watch the ball drop in Times Square live? It sounded like a once-in-a-lifetime experience we couldn’t pass up.
We arrived in Manhattan around 4 p.m., and it was already crawling with people. My brother and I found a good spot about six blocks from the front and settled in. That’s when I realized we were going to be outside in the cold and snow for over eight hours while we waited for midnight.
By 9 p.m. I was completely frozen and in need of a bathroom. I learned later that experienced attendees sometimes wear adult diapers to the event because there is nowhere to relieve yourself without getting out of line. Fortunately for me, I found a New York police officer that showed mercy on me and allowed me to exit the perimeter and use a restroom. Only three more hours to go. …
By the time midnight finally came, I was completely exhausted and so cold I just wanted to leave immediately. We watched the ball drop and then headed back to Newark. I remember the relief I felt when I got on the bus and felt the heat. I had been shivering for hours.
Every year since then I continue to watch the ball drop on TV to ring in the New Year. Almost every time, there is someone there that asks the question: “Wouldn’t it be fun to be in New York to watch it in person?” I then proceed to talk about my experience from back in 2008. I am glad I did it once, but I would never do it again.
Watching the ball drop in New York on New Year’s Eve is better on TV.
—Mike Harley
The purpose of New Year’s resolutions
For many of us, the flipping of the calendar results in New Year’s resolutions.
Well, I’m terrible at resolutions. I’m lucky if I can keep one through the month of January, not to mention the entire year.
So instead, I focus on Old Year elocutions.
I try my best to give the previous calendar year the most honest assessment possible: What did I do right? What did I do wrong? What are the lessons I can learn from the year? And what are my biggest concerns to deal with in the year ahead?
Well, I have already started that process, and I already have a huge lesson learned from a year ago: Do not write down any plans using a pen.
I looked back at the things I was worried about entering 2022, and now all I can do is laugh. Here’s a brief accounting:
• My son was about to graduate from college, and I was worried about him getting a job and getting his life started.
• My two daughters were in the middle of their schooling, and I was afraid the effects of COVID-19 would knock them off track.
• I was wondering how much longer I would cover sports, especially knowing I was closing in on my 60th birthday.
• I was curious to see if the Detroit Tigers were actually going to get to play in 2022, because they had signed several major free agents and were a playoff contender.
Well, what’s the old saying? Man plans … and God laughs. My son got a job even before he graduated in May, and he’s already received at least one promotion. Both daughters have had hiccups in their schooling, but they are smart and resilient and will work through their issues. And by the end of April, I had accepted a new job as managing editor of this newspaper, and only cover sports peripherally.
And the Tigers? Well, God does not always give us what we want, does he?
So consider this a lesson learned. I can do my best to plan for the future, and I should plan as well as I can. But plans are merely maps to be followed – or discarded when a new, interesting path opens up in front of you.
I have learned over the years that failure to plan is the equivalent of planning to fail. So by all means, make a plan. But do not be tied so tightly to that plan that you cannot wriggle free when a new opportunity arises.
That is my resolution for 2023. Hopefully I can keep it alive at least until February.
Happy New Year, dear readers!
—John Wagner
