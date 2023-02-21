New graduates
Victoria Marlton of Dalbo earned a master of science degree in physician assistant studies from Harding University in ceremonies held Dec. 17, 2022.
Katelyn McDonald of Rush City, Shelby Robinson of North Branch and Abigale Webster of North Branch all graduated from Winona State University following the fall 2022 semester. McDonald earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and was a summa cum laude graduate. Robinson earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice. Webster earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and was a summa cum laude graduate.
Lindsey Kororil of Cambridge earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following the fall 2022 semester.
Nicholas Oeltjen of Cambridge earned a master of arts degree from the University of Alabama during its fall commencement ceremonies held Dec. 10, 2022.
Dulcia Roue and Eponine Roue of Cambridge both earned degrees from the College of St. Scholastica following the fall 2022 semester.
Michelle Cauley of Shafer earned a master of science degree from Mississippi State University following its fall 2022 semester.
Dean’s list
Cadence Eischens of Stacy was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Knox College.
Ryker Busch of North Branch was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Jacob Szczech and Erica Hicks of Isanti; Katelyn Fiebiger of North Branch; Kara McGregor and Ronald Nitti of Stacy; and Ashley Erickson of Wyoming all were named to the 2022 fall semester president’s list at Winona State University.
Erin Brown and Megan Brown of North Branch both were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Upper Iowa University.
Halle Eisfelder of Lindstrom; Emerson Peaslee of North Branch; and Hannah Zipf of Stacy all were named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Iowa.
Jake King of Braham was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Oak Hills Christian College.
Stephen Ice-Haskins and Jenna Kirkeide of Cambridge; Kilee Gross of Isanti; and Cole Linson of Saint Francis all were named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Brayden Berg, Jordyn Curtis, Leah Johnson, Kenzey Larson and Samantha Peterson of Cambridge; Riley Henrikson of Dalbo; Elyse Cashin and Ethan Townsend of Isanti; and Ava Baden and Maria Laudenbach of Saint Francis all were named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Madeline DeMars of Wyoming was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at the University of Jamestown.
Jordan Anderson, Chloe Nelson, Faith Nelson and Madisen Pynes of Cambridge; Clara Schmidt of Grandy; and Gianna Laudenbach of Saint Francis all were named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Kathryn Boster, Emma Downing and Edwin Oquist of Braham; Allison Chilson, Kevin Elvine, Sydney Hutchens and Madison Otten of Cambridge; Shelbie Vandersteen of Dalbo; Anders Baxter, Zachery Raveling and Sarah Robinette of Isanti; Maya Chavez, Alexander Croston, Albert Edmundson, Mackenzie Goedel, Nicole Roisen and Charles Smith of Saint Francis; and Morgan Anderson of Stanchfield all were named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Macy Brodin, Isabelle Dufeck, Logan Murphy, Paige Peaslee, Alixandra Petrik, Shelby Robinson, Abigail Scott and Ava Sittlow of North Branch; Isaac Erdman of Rush City; Madison Biermaier and Madison Lawrence of Harris; and Daniel Findell, Morgan Larrabee, Alexis Lombard and Matt Zimmerman of Stacy all were named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at Winona State University.
Aaron Sorley of Isanti was named to the fall 2022 semester president’s list at LeTourneau University.
Kaitlyn Fedewa and Joshua Scheumann of Isanti were named to the fall 2022 semester cancellor’s list at the University of Minnesota Crookston.
Cerise Metz of Cambridge and both Adyson Roman and Katarina Smith of Saint Francis were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Grant Woodruff of Saint Francis was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Macy Wang of Wyoming was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Youngstown State University.
April Addison of Braham was named to the fall 2022 semester president’s list at Central Lakes College.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.