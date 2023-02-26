New graduates
Madisen Pynes of Cambridge earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University of Wisconson-Eau Claire.
Matthew Crumb and Hannah Johnson of Isanti and Christina Ovick of Stanchfield all earned degrees from St. Cloud State University following the fall 2022 semester. Crumb earned a master of science degree in history; Johnson earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing; and Ovick earned a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education. Ovick was a Magna Cum Laude graduate.
Dean’s list
Lydia Rehder of North Branch and Andrew Valentini of Wyoming were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Carthage College.
Sophie Anderson of Stanchfield was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at the University of Nebraska.
Olivia Sickler of Cambridge was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at the University of Tampa.
Anna Ramberg of Cambridge was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Augustana College.
Cole Vandenheuvel of Cambridge and Hannah Notebaart of Stacy were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Hamline University’s School of Business.
Derek Becklin and Laina Hooper of Cambridge, Yoora Lovaas of Center City, Natalie Randall of Isanti, Katie Danielzuk of Rush City, Sophia Nelson of Stacy, Marie Garcia of Stanchfield, and August Crain, Montana Miller and Riley Miller of Wyoming were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Hamline University.
Kirsten Artz and Sienna Hannay of Cambridge, Olivia Hudoba of Braham, Sadie Baxter and Ethan Zdon of Isanti, and Myah Stenberg and Delia Stoeckel of Saint Francis were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Minnesota State Mankato.
Rachel Nault-Maurer of Cambridge was named to the fall 2022 semester honors list at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Jason Codner of Isanti was named to the fall 2022 semester honors list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Alexa L. Rigsby of Stanchfield was named to the fall 2022 semester president’s honor roll at the University of Wyoming.
Honors
Hannah Notebaart of Stacy was initiated into the Hamline University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Notebaart was one of 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022.
Cadence Eischens of Stacy received the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship from the U.S. State Department. Eischens is a junior majoring in both environmental studies and anthropology/sociology at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois.
