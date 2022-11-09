Here is a complete look at election results from races in Chisago and Isanti counties as well as around the state. Click on each link to read the full story.
Federal races.
State races.
Steve Simon was re-elected Secretary of State.
Julie Blaha was re-elected State Auditor.
Keith Ellison was re-elected State Attorney General.
Isanti County Races.
City and Township Races around Isanti County.
Chisago County Races.
City and Township Races around Chisago County.
Stacy Mayor.
School Board races from Chisago and Isanti counties.
The following races in Isanti County were won by candidates who were unopposed.
Isanti County Commissioner, District 4: Mike Warring, running unopposed, received 2,429 votes (97.98%).
Isanti County Attorney: Jeffrey R. Edblad, running unopposed, received 13,167 votes (98.02%).
Cambridge Mayor: Jim Godfrey, running unopposed, received 2,893 votes (98.13%).
Dalbo Township Town Supervisor Seat A: Clint Krueger, running unopposed, received 281 votes (98.94%).
Dalbo Town Clerk: Deborah Marlton, running unopposed, received 275 votes (98.92%).
Springvale Township Town Supervisor Seat B: Jacob Gillard, running unopposed, received 614 votes (98.87%).
Springvale Township Town Supervisor Seat C: Steve Lindgren, running unopposed, received 621 votes (98.57%).
Springvale Township Town Clerk: Nancy Maas, running unopposed in a special election, received 610 votes (99.19%).
Springvale Township Town Treasurer: Kurt Koester, running unopposed, received 612 votes (99.03%).
Stanchfield Township Town Supervisor Seat B: John Shockman, running unopposed, received 475 votes (99.37%).
Stanchfield Township Town Clerk: Valerie Marty Anderson, running unopposed, received 453 votes (98.26%).
The following races in Chisago County were won by candidates who were unopposed.
Chisago County Commissioner, District 3: Marlys Dunn, running unopposed, received 3,255 votes (98.49%).
Chisago County Commissioner, District 4: Ben Montzka, running unopposed, received 4,032 votes (98.94%).
Chisago County Sheriff: Brandon Thyen, running unopposed, received 19,573 votes (99.02%).
Chisago County Attorney: Janet Reiter, running unopposed, received 17,258 votes (99.01%).
Harris Mayor: Randy Carlson, running unopposed, received 363 votes (96.80%).
Rush City Mayor: Alan Johnson, running unopposed, received 613 votes (96.23%).
Rush City City Council: Dan Meyer and Frank Storm were the only two candidates running for two open seats. Meyer received 494 votes (51.84%) while Storm received 418 votes (43.86%).
Make sure to refresh this page often as we add more stories and results!
