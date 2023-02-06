New graduates
Alexis Hoeve of Stacy earned an associate degree as an emergency medical technician from Western Technical College during the summer 2022 term.
Ryann Larsen of Cambridge earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa.
Avery Nystel of Braham earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Minnesota State Moorhead in ceremonies held Thursday, Dec. 15.
Dean’s list
Ryann Larsen of Cambridge was named to the summer 2022 semester dean’s list at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa.
Jill Brannick of Braham, Jacob Szczech of Isanti, Katelyn Fiebiger of North Branch, Rachel Fuller of Shafer and Ashley Erickson of Wyoming were named to the summer 2022 term president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Emma Downing of Braham; Kevin Elvine and Kylie Lyman of Cambridge; Anders Baxter, Emily Goetz and Sarah Robinette of Isanti; and Maya Chavez and Alexander Croston of Saint Francis all were named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Isabel Linnerooth of Stacy was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls.
Erica Winterlin of Shafer was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Blake Anderson of Braham was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
Tyler Haupert of Cambridge was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Victoria Dietz of Shafer was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Wartburg College.
Leeanna Edman of Shafer was named to the fall 2022 president’s honor roll at Bismarck State College.
Wyatt Wothe of Cambridge and Jaeden Klingensmith of Stanchfield were both named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Alexandria Technical & Community College.
Janell Johnson and Jackson Yates of Cambridge, Kayla Clabo and Alicia WyntersEnd of Isanti, Trevor Bona of Saint Francis, and Stephanie Kurvers and Christina Ovick of Stanchfield were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at St. Cloud State University.
Miranda Marie Olson of Wyoming was named to the fall 2022 president’s honor roll at Valley City State University.
Victoria Skiba of Cambridge, Samantha Goulet of North Branch, and Luke Flaten of Rush City were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at South Dakota State University.
Emerson Dronen and Teegan Engel of Harris, Ashley Halliday of Stacy, Lilly Johnson and Nathan Lorge of North Branch, Amaya Leniz and Zachary Zierden of Braham, and Allyson Rood of Rush City were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Elise Hintermeister, Jake Humbert and Maxwell Sickler of Cambridge, Henry Baxter, Bridget Broda, Benjamen Schommer and Cody Randall of Isanti, Elizabeth Gladitsch, Casey Guerin and Matthew Stuber of North Branch, and Savannah Kunshier of Braham were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at the College of St. Scholastica.
Scholarship
Aleksey Loehlein of Cambridge received the Joyce & William Wartmann Scholarship from UW-Whitewater at Rock County. Loehlein is studying liberal arts at the school.
Erica Winterlin of Shafer received the UW-Whitewater New Freshman Scholarship. She is studying elementary education.
