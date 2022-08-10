Voters in Isanti and Chisago counties joined voters around the state of Minnesota in casting primary ballots on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
A number of key votes were taken on candidates at the federal, state and local levels. Following is a look at the races that were completed and announced as of 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
To read the story, click on the names of the candidates.
In the races for Minnesota Governor and Lieutenant Governor, incumbents Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan won the DFL nod and will face Republican challengers Scott Jensen and Matt Birk.
In the Secretary of State race, Republican Kim Crockett will be opposed by DFL candidate Steve Simon, while the Attorney General race will pit Republican Jim Schultz against DFLer Keith Ellison.
In the race for the U.S. House of Representatives seat representing Minnesota's District 8, Republican Pete Stauber will be challenged by DFL candidate Jen Schultz.
In the race for Minnesota State House of Representatives seat representing District 27B, Republican Kurt Daudt will face DFLer Brad Brown, who was unopposed in the primary.
In the race for Minnesota State Senator representing District 10. DFL candidate Suzanne M. Cekalla, who was unopposed in the primary, will square off against Republican Nathan Wesenberg.
In races involving Isanti County candidates ...
The race for County Commissioner representing District 1 will be between Alan Duff and Joe Morley, while the race for the seat representing District 5 will be between Kristi LaRowe and Susan Morris.
The Isanti County Sheriff race will see Lisa Lovering face Wayne Seiberlich.
And the race for Cambridge City Council will have Aaron Berg, Bob Shogren, Amanda Wisner and Joe Morin tangle for two available seats.
In races involving Chisago County candidates ...
The race for County Commission representing District 1 will be between Tim MacMillan and Jim Swenson, while the race in District 5 will see Dan Dahlberg face Cindy Erickson.
